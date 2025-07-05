Pat Cummins defies gravity in stunning catch: ‘An athletic effort of the highest class’ | WATCH | Cricket News

On a day when bowlers dominated and the match hung in tense balance, Pat Cummins lit up the second Test between Australia and West Indies with one of the most breathtaking caught-and-bowled dismissals in recent memory. The Australian captain’s stunning effort to remove Keacy Carty was described by commentators as “an athletic effort of the highest class” and will surely be replayed for years to come.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!It happened in a flash. Cummins bowled a good length delivery that jagged back into Carty, who prodded forward with bat away from pad. The ball took a thick inside edge and ballooned in the air, seemingly destined to land safely in the empty space near square mid-wicket. But Cummins wasn’t having it.

Sprinting across to his right, the 32-year-old pacer flung himself forward, stretching out his right hand to pluck the ball just inches above the turf. It was a moment of pure athleticism and instinct. Third umpire Nitin Menon took a brief look before confirming the dismissal: Keacy Carty c and b Cummins 6 (12).WATCH:“It’s a brilliant catch. Absolutely terrific from the Australian captain,” exclaimed one commentator. “It is an athletic effort of the highest class.”The catch capped a solid bowling effort that restricted West Indies to 253 in their first innings, with Nathan Lyon being the pick of the bowlers with 3/75. Brandon King led the West Indies resistance with a stroke-filled 75 off 108 balls.

Australia ended the day on 12 for two, having lost both openers – Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja – early to Jayden Seales. With a narrow lead of 45 and eight wickets in hand, Cummins’ magic moment might prove pivotal in a Test that remains delicately poised heading into Day 3.