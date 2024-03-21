বৃহস্পতিবার , ২১ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৭ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Pat Cummins: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins eyes aggressive start in IPL 2024 | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২১, ২০২৪ ১:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1711005505 photo



msid 108669576,imgsize 33472

NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Pat Cummins, is eager for his team to make a bold start in the upcoming IPL season, aiming to gain early momentum in the tournament.
Acquired for a staggering Rs 20.50 crore during last year’s player auction, Cummins has taken over the captaincy from South African Aiden Markram, expressing his desire for an aggressive approach in the opening fixtures.
“A bit of planning to go and then just want to get off to a really good start. T20s are hard. Kolkata’s a good team, but I just want to see a really aggressive start to the season,” remarked Cummins in a video shared by SRH on their official social media account.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off their IPL campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Cummins’ former team, at the Eden Gardens on March 23.

Cummins highlighted his intention to collaborate closely with both players and coaching staff to maximize results during the tournament.
“I mean, the plans are, you know, I work really closely with the guys that I don’t know too well…get to know them. Get to know what they need from me out in the middle. And then work with coaches and what they want to see out of me as well as a player,” explained Cummins.
Excited about the blend of youth and experience within the SRH ranks, Cummins emphasized the team’s potential for success.
“I think we’ve got a great mix. We’ve got a couple more experienced guys like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Obviously, Aiden Markram was captain last year. But we’ve got some exciting young talent. I’m super excited to see guys like Abhishek (Sharma), Umran Malik, these guys I’ve only seen a little bit of but super excited. So, I think fans should be pretty pumped for the season ahead,” said Cummins.
With Cummins at the helm, Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to embark on a dynamic and competitive journey in IPL 2024, blending aggression with strategic planning to strive for success in the tournament.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Clothing EID Market News Photo 21 03 2024 3
পোশাক কারিগরদের দম ফেলতে দিচ্ছে না ‘আলেয়া কাট-কাটল’
বাংলাদেশ
1711005505 photo
Pat Cummins: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins eyes aggressive start in IPL 2024 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 03 21t123625.002 2024 03 cbef0ad033ff0bfc49f532adba48a9f8
Do Aur Do Pyaar Teaser Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi And Sendhil Ramamurthy Ileana D’Cruz
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Palak 1
কলিং অ্যাপ ‘আলাপ’কে জনপ্রিয় করতে পলকের নির্দেশ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
fb chip ecommerce ecommerce barta

নিজস্ব চিপ তৈরি করবে ফেসবুক

 92C9DB1D 6242 478A 8B5B 3E633D68718A

দেশ সেরা মার্কেটিং পেশাজীবীদের নিয়ে অনুষ্ঠিত হতে যাচ্ছে ব্র্যান্ডটক ৩.০

 wm salmanrushdie1

ভেন্টিলেটর খোলা হয়েছে, কথা বলতে পারছেন রুশদি

 jessore zilla parishad 10.0

শতবর্ষের যশোর জেলা পরিষদ ভবন ভাঙতে ফের তৎপরতা

 Burned 1

Burned yourself cooking: রান্না করতে গিয়ে হাত পুড়িয়ে ফেলেছেন? এই সব ঘরোয়া উপায়ে করুন প্রাথমিক চিকিৎসা

 wm UGC 31 July 2022

অক্টোবরে শুরু হচ্ছে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় শিক্ষকদের প্রশিক্ষণ

 javed akhtar and aryan khan

Javed Akhtar Refuses to Comment on Aryan Khan But Says Bollywood Has to ‘Pay Price for Being High Profile’

 pooja hegde photos

পূজা হেগড়ের মতো উজ্জ্বল ত্বক চাই? ঘরে বসেই বানিয়ে ফেলুন অভিনব এই ফেসপ্যাক

 Film Review Old 62111

Crystal Waters, Soft Sands, Clunky Dialogue In ‘Old’

 BSNL

BSNL revises its Rs 56 Rs and 57 and Rs 58 prepaid plans