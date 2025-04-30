PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer breaks silence as injury rules Glenn Maxwell out of IPL 2025 | Cricket News

Glenn Maxwell (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Punjab Kings (PBKS) have suffered a major blow ahead of their crucial IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings, as star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a fractured finger.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed the news at the toss on Wednesday, saying, “Unfortunate that he’s got a fractured finger. Haven’t decided on a replacement so far.”

Maxwell, bought for a hefty Rs 4.2 crore, has had a disappointing season with the bat, scoring just 48 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.00.

While he managed to pick up four wickets, his overall performance fell well short of expectations, and his absence now leaves a significant hole in the PBKS middle order.

PBKS will still back themselves to perform at Chepauk, coming into the match with five wins from nine games and sitting fifth on the table.

With the playoffs in sight, they’ll look to cement their position with a win against a struggling CSK.

For Chennai, this is a do-or-die clash. Languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins in nine matches, the Super Kings are desperate to reignite their campaign.

Despite the return of MS Dhoni as captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, CSK have failed to turn things around. Poor form from senior players like Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, and Matheesha Pathirana has hurt their chances badly.

However, CSK have found hope in young Ayush Mhatre, who impressed on debut and will again be key against PBKS’s potent bowling attack, especially in the powerplay against Arshdeep Singh.

The duel between Shivam Dube and Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs could also prove decisive.

With both teams having everything to play for, fans can expect a high-stakes showdown tonight in Chennai.