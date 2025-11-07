শুক্রবার, ০৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৩৬ অপরাহ্ন
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi reaches Dubai for ICC Board meeting; Asia Cup trophy row a hot topic | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
File photo of Mohsin Naqvi from the Asia Cup final. (AP)

After plenty of uncertainty, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has reached Dubai for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting today (November 7) at 3pm IST. Earlier, informal discussions between the Board members had begun without Naqvi’s presence.The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president had left for Dubai earlier in the day and was expected to be in attendance for the all-important Board meet. While it’s not officially on the agenda, the Asia Cup trophy matter is likely to be raised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and could lead to a heated discussion between the arch-rivals.

BCCI sends a stern message to Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup trophy row

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia will be representing the Indian cricket board and he had repeatedly mentioned raising the Asia Cup trophy matter. Even before leaving for Dubai, he had emphasised that the grievance will be raised.“Ten days ago, we wrote to the ACC Chairperson, requesting that he hand over the trophy to the BCCI at the earliest. However, to this day, we have not received the trophy. We are waiting for another day. If we do not get the trophy by 3 November, a meeting will be held at the ICC headquarters in Dubai. We will raise our grievance before the apex body of international cricket. I am sure ICC will do justice and help India get the trophy at the earliest,” Saikia told news agency ANI.

This is a developing story…





