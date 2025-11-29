শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
মিথ্যা মামলা দিয়ে হয়রানির অভিযোগে ভুক্তভোগী পরিবারের সংবাদ সম্মেলন Hrithik Roshan Acquires 7,000 Sq Ft Workspace Worth Rs 28 Crore In Juhu | Bollywood News ‘Piece of s**t pitch!’: Usman Khawaja’s explosive rant leaves Cricket Australia furious | Cricket News ‘Together’: Rajinikanth Poses With Family Ahead Of Felicitation Ceremony At IFFI Goa | Tamil Cinema News Virat Kohli stuns fans as he poses on MS Dhoni’s iconic RX100; fresh Ranchi pics explode on social media | Cricket News This Powerful Love Triangle Gave Bollywood Three Superstars And A Box Office Record Hard To Forget ‘Good to be back in blue’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return sparks India ODI selection battle | Cricket News David Beckham Meets Samantha In Mumbai During UNICEF Visit, Internet Can’t Get Enough | Regional Cinema News ‘Pull Jasprit Bumrah out of Tests!’: R Ashwin drops bombshell on India’s pace ace | Cricket News আখেরি মোনাজাতে শেষ হলো চরমোনাই মাহফিল
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Piece of s**t pitch!’: Usman Khawaja’s explosive rant leaves Cricket Australia furious | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
‘Piece of s**t pitch!’: Usman Khawaja’s explosive rant leaves Cricket Australia furious | Cricket News


Usman Khawaja of Australia during Ashes Series Test Match. (Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Usman Khawaja is set to face an official notice from Cricket Australia after he openly slammed the Perth Stadium pitch used for the first Ashes Test, calling it a “piece of s**t” while speaking at a charity function earlier this week. According to reports, Khawaja’s comments did not sit well with CA officials, especially since match referee Ranjan Madugalle had given the surface a “very good” rating, which is the highest category an ICC referee can assign. Madugalle had praised the pitch for offering “good carry, limited seam movement, and consistent early bounce,” describing the two-day match as a fair contest for both batters and bowlers. Khawaja delivered a far harsher verdict at the event. He argued that the dramatic collapse of wickets on the opening day and the repeated blows suffered by batters showed that the surface had unpredictable bounce. He highlighted how even Steve Smith, whom he described as the finest player he has ever shared a dressing room with, struggled to find the middle of the bat. “Nineteen wickets on the first day and about 20 people got hit, that’s a great wicket, that seems real fair. Steve Smith’s by far the best cricketer I’ve ever played with, and he’s missing the middle of his bat by a long way – he does not miss the middle of his bat. He’s getting hit in the elbow. Up and down (movement) is the hardest, sideways is a little bit easier, but up and down, your hands can’t catch up. So, day one wicket at Perth is a piece of s**t, I’m happy to say that. It has been last year; it was this year,” Khawaja said while speaking at an event for the Usman Khawaja Foundation. He also pointed out that the pitch usually becomes more stable after the first day, with Days 2 and 3 typically offering the best batting conditions. “They do get better. Day two, day three, and then day four, they start to crack up and cure again. We know day two, day three is usually the best time to bat. So, whenever we play in Perth, it’s one of the few places we win the toss and bat first, hoping that we can bat again maybe the end of day two and into day three,” he added. Cricket Australia is expected to address the matter formally, as Khawaja’s remarks have sparked attention not only for their blunt language but also for openly challenging the ICC’s top rating of the same wicket.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Virat Kohli stuns fans as he poses on MS Dhoni’s iconic RX100; fresh Ranchi pics explode on social media | Cricket News

Virat Kohli stuns fans as he poses on MS Dhoni’s iconic RX100; fresh Ranchi pics explode on social media | Cricket News

‘Good to be back in blue’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return sparks India ODI selection battle | Cricket News

‘Good to be back in blue’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return sparks India ODI selection battle | Cricket News

‘Pull Jasprit Bumrah out of Tests!’: R Ashwin drops bombshell on India’s pace ace | Cricket News

‘Pull Jasprit Bumrah out of Tests!’: R Ashwin drops bombshell on India’s pace ace | Cricket News

India bowling coach urges India to ‘move on’ from Test whitewash and reset for South Africa ODIs | Cricket News

India bowling coach urges India to ‘move on’ from Test whitewash and reset for South Africa ODIs | Cricket News

‘This is the real GG’: R Ashwin reveals the side of Gautam Gambhir critics are ignoring | Cricket News

‘This is the real GG’: R Ashwin reveals the side of Gautam Gambhir critics are ignoring | Cricket News

Ro-Ko storm loading? Rohit Sharma smashes six, winks at Virat Kohli in Ranchi – See viral pics | Cricket News

Ro-Ko storm loading? Rohit Sharma smashes six, winks at Virat Kohli in Ranchi – See viral pics | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST