শনিবার , ১৪ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Players have to learn to deal with the negativity and perform: Sourav Ganguly | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৪, ২০২৩ ১২:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
1697263804 photo


Sourav Ganguly tells TOI how best to cope with pressures of playing Pakistan
NEW DELHI: Sourav Ganguly, as India captain, was at the forefront when he led the team to Pakistan during the historic tour in 2004. On the eve of the game against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, TOI caught up with Ganguly for a chat.
Excerpts…
What’s the first thing that crosses your mind about playing a game against Pakistan?
I have many fond memories of playing Pakistan, like my matches against them in Toronto. Like going to Pakistan and beating Pakistan, or the World Cup wins against them in 1999 and 2003. These are special moments. But the Pakistan tour was different. First time in 50 years, India beat Pakistan in Pakistan. World Cup was just one game, that tour was a long one, and we were treated very well.

India vs Pakistan: Will Rohit Sharma’s Team India continue winning streak against arch rivals in World Cup matches?

What was it like sharing the field with them?
I had fond memories of playing against Inzamam, Saqlain, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammed Yusuf and Younis Khan. Really enjoyed playing cricket with them. They were a very good team at that time. They were a better side than what they are now. They had a superior bowling attack with Wasim and Waqar. Waqar was actually very nice to play against.
As captain, how did you handle the trip to Pakistan given the diplomatic tensions?
I treated it as another game. I never looked at Pakistan as a different team and just played cricket. At the end of the day, it’s still the cricket ball and bat. Teams are used to backlash. From that point of view that’s part and parcel of professional sport. You have to learn to deal with all the negativity going around and still perform.
What’s your advice to India for this game?
I would advise India to play one game at a time. India have looked brilliant and very strong. Hopefully, it continues. World Cups are long. There are seven more games and then the semifinals. So, you have to find a way to hold on to your form for a longer period of time.
Do you prefer the same playing XI through the tournament?
If you perform it becomes a settled XI, which is the case at the moment. One odd change will happen this or that way, whether it’s Ashwin or a fast bowler.
How difficult is it to bench a senior spinner like Ashwin? You had to keep Anil Kumble out in 2003?
I don’t see it as a problem. I am happy that Ashwin is in the side.

cricket match2





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Mujib BioPic at CTG Cinema Hall 16 10 2023
চট্টগ্রামে হলবিমুখ দর্শককে হলে ফেরাল ‘মুজিব’
বাংলাদেশ
1697494852 photo
Australia revive ODI World Cup campaign with five-wicket win over Sri Lanka | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sanj 2023 09 17T065458.250
কোন খাবারে ঘুম আসে? কোন খাবার ঘুম তাড়ায়? দেখে নিন তালিকা… Which food helps to get sleep which keeps you stay awake see the list – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
whatsapp image 2023 10 16 at 10.01.58 pm 2023 10 b4ee1ef9e8b66833886f097ec9f6c662
Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In A Racy, Backless Top As She Steps Out For Dinner In Mumbai; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220613 WA0003

দ্রব্য মূল্যের ঊর্ধ্বগতিতে নাগরপুরে বিএনপি’র বিক্ষোভ সমাবেশ অনুষ্ঠিত

 wrap 8

Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani Welcome Baby Girl, Disha Patani Flaunts Toned Body in Bikini

 1672627339 photo

EPL: Tottenham slump to Villa defeat as top four hopes suffer blow | Football News

 fu wang ceramic

ফু-ওয়াং সিরামিকসের পর্ষদ সভা আগামীকাল – Corporate Sangbad

 1632914715 wm Obaidul Qader Briefing at Home 03 04 2020 750x563 1

‘মেধাবীরা না এলে রাজনীতি মেধাশূন্য হয়ে পড়বে’

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Blood Donate

রক্তদানে মানবদেহে যেসব উপকার হয়

 New Project 1 1

চোখ রাঙাচ্ছে ডেঙ্গি! এই সহজ উপায়ে নিরাপদে রাখুন আপনার বাচ্চাকেdengue can be prevented form children following easy rules – News18 Bangla

 wm Chattagram education board 750x563 1

হয়রানির অভিযোগ তুলে সভায় ‘তেড়ে গেলেন’ আবেদনকারী!

 1

Realme 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Realme 10 নাকি Xiaomi Redmi Note 10? – News18 Bangla

 rahul khanna

Rahul Khanna Goes Almost Naked In Latest Pic; Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia Leave a Witty Comment