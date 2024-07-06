শনিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২২শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Please welcome, Sachin Tendulkar’: Wimbledon Centre Court erupts in applause for cricket icon. Watch | Tennis News

জুলাই ৬, ২০২৪ ৭:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: The Wimbledon Centre Court experienced a special moment when the announcer hailed Sachin Tendulkar as a cricketing icon known for being a World Cup winner and the highest run-scorer in the history of the sport.
This announcement was met with significant applause from the audience. The post capturing this moment, titled “It’s great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt,” displays the warm reception he received.
“We are also joined by a legend of the game from India.Another World Cup winner and all-time highest run scorer in the cricket history, please welcome, Sachin Tendulkar!” The crowd erupted in applause for the cricket icon, marking a grand and memorable welcome for Tendulkar.
Accompanying Sachin Tendulkar in the VIP section were notable England cricketers Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who were observed attending the sixth day of this esteemed tournament.
The commencement of the day’s events at the Centre Court was marked by an engaging match between Cameron Norrie and Alexander Zverev, which set a compelling precedent for the day’s lineup, including the women’s singles affair between Ons Jabeur and Elina Svitolina.
A key highlight anticipated later in the day is Novak Djokovic‘s match. Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, is in pursuit of matching Roger Federer‘s record of eight Wimbledon titles and securing his 25th Grand Slam title.
In the women’s category, the top seed Iga Swiatek was scheduled to compete against a player known for her distinctive on-and-off-court demeanor, self-described as a “gangster” during play and an “angel” off the court.
Djokovic, who had an uncomplicated win in his opening match, is set for a more challenging encounter in the second round against Jacob Fearnley, a British player and recent college tennis competitor in the United States. Fearnley’s performance, pushing Djokovic to four sets, was indicative of his potential and the competitive nature of the tournament.





