মঙ্গলবার , ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৩রা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian hockey team after Asian Champions Trophy triumph | Hockey News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৪ ১০:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian hockey team after Asian Champions Trophy triumph | Hockey News



NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the wishes as a determined Indian men’s hockey team beat hosts China 1-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy final in Hulunbuir.
The Indian team clinched a record-extending fifth title, showcasing absolute dominance as Harmanpreet Singh and Co. won all their matches in the competition.
Defender Jugraj Singh scored a rare field goal in the final quarter as the defending champions got the better of their opponents in a thrilling finale.
Hailing the team’s success, PM Modi said that the hockey team made the nation proud.

India had previously won the ACT title in 2011, 2016, 2018 (joint winners with Pakistan) and 2021.

In Tuesday’s final, it was not easy for the Harmanpreet-led side as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters.
Eventually, Jugraj broke the deadlock in the 51st minute to hand the Paris Olympics bronze medallists the win.
The Chinese were playing in only their second international tournament final.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to bag the third spot in the six-team competition.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

কুবি প্লাটুন পরিদর্শনে মুগ্ধতা প্রকাশ করলেন রেজিমেন্ট কমান্ডার লেফট্যানেন্ট কর্ণেল প্রিন্স
কুবি প্লাটুন পরিদর্শনে মুগ্ধতা প্রকাশ করলেন রেজিমেন্ট কমান্ডার লেফট্যানেন্ট কর্ণেল প্রিন্স
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Rasika Dugal Shares A Funny Cop Incident From Delhi Crime Shoot At News18 SheShakti 2024 | N18V
Rasika Dugal Shares A Funny Cop Incident From Delhi Crime Shoot At News18 SheShakti 2024 | N18V
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian hockey team after Asian Champions Trophy triumph | Hockey News
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian hockey team after Asian Champions Trophy triumph | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
তিন বছরে ৪০০–৫০০ কোটি ডলার ঋণ সহায়তা দেবে আইএসডিবি
তিন বছরে ৪০০–৫০০ কোটি ডলার ঋণ সহায়তা দেবে আইএসডিবি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Tech Tips: how to apply privacy on Facebook here are some tips

Tech Tips: how to apply privacy on Facebook here are some tips

 গ্রিসের ২টি তেলের ট্যাংকার আটক করল ইরান

গ্রিসের ২টি তেলের ট্যাংকার আটক করল ইরান

 কোনোদিন ভাবতে পারিনি এতগুলো তাজা প্রাণ যাবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

কোনোদিন ভাবতে পারিনি এতগুলো তাজা প্রাণ যাবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 উদ্যোক্তা সম্মাননা-২০২১ পেলেন কক্সবাজারের পাঁচ উদ্যোক্তা

উদ্যোক্তা সম্মাননা-২০২১ পেলেন কক্সবাজারের পাঁচ উদ্যোক্তা

 কোটা আন্দোলনরত শিক্ষার্থীদের উপর হামলার তদন্ত ও বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন করে জবির নীল দল

কোটা আন্দোলনরত শিক্ষার্থীদের উপর হামলার তদন্ত ও বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন করে জবির নীল দল

 কুবি’র শেখ হাসিনা হলে শিক্ষার্থীদের রুম থেকে দুধরাজ সাপ উদ্ধার

কুবি’র শেখ হাসিনা হলে শিক্ষার্থীদের রুম থেকে দুধরাজ সাপ উদ্ধার

 ৯০% মানুষই উলের পোশাক কাচার সময় ‘এই’ ভুল করে, আপনিও কি করছেন? না জানলেই কিন্তু বিরাট ক্ষতি! woolen clothes common washing mistake how to wash wool at home easy tips to take care of winter clothes – News18 Bangla

৯০% মানুষই উলের পোশাক কাচার সময় ‘এই’ ভুল করে, আপনিও কি করছেন? না জানলেই কিন্তু বিরাট ক্ষতি! woolen clothes common washing mistake how to wash wool at home easy tips to take care of winter clothes – News18 Bangla

 ইয়াসে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত অঞ্চলের স্কুলগুলো আশ্রয়কেন্দ্র বানানোর নির্দেশ

ইয়াসে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত অঞ্চলের স্কুলগুলো আশ্রয়কেন্দ্র বানানোর নির্দেশ

 কলেজ ছাত্রকে হত্যার পর পুড়ানো হয় মরদেহ:৭ জনকে যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড

কলেজ ছাত্রকে হত্যার পর পুড়ানো হয় মরদেহ:৭ জনকে যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড

 টাঙ্গাইলে লৌহজং নদী পরিষ্কারকরন  অভিযান শুরু করলেন জেলা প্রশাসক

টাঙ্গাইলে লৌহজং নদী পরিষ্কারকরন  অভিযান শুরু করলেন জেলা প্রশাসক