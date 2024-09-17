PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian hockey team after Asian Champions Trophy triumph | Hockey News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the wishes as a determined Indian men’s hockey team beat hosts China 1-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy final in Hulunbuir.The Indian team clinched a record-extending fifth title, showcasing absolute dominance as Harmanpreet Singh and Co. won all their matches in the competition.Defender Jugraj Singh scored a rare field goal in the final quarter as the defending champions got the better of their opponents in a thrilling finale.Hailing the team’s success, PM Modi said that the hockey team made the nation proud.

India had previously won the ACT title in 2011, 2016, 2018 (joint winners with Pakistan) and 2021.

In Tuesday’s final, it was not easy for the Harmanpreet-led side as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters.

Eventually, Jugraj broke the deadlock in the 51st minute to hand the Paris Olympics bronze medallists the win.

The Chinese were playing in only their second international tournament final.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to bag the third spot in the six-team competition.