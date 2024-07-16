Police complaint against Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan and Suresh Raina for ‘mocking’ people with disabilities | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: A police complaint has been registered against former cricketers Harbhajan Singh , Suresh Raina , Yuvraj Singh , and Gurkeerat Mann for allegedly ridiculing individuals with disabilities in an Instagram video.In response to the backlash over the video, Harbhajan issued a statement on ‘X’, clarifying that there was no intent to offend anyone.

Arman Ali, the executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), filed the complaint with the SHO of the Amar Colony police station, reported PTI.

The complaint also includes Sandhya Devanathan , the vice president and managing director of Meta India, in addition to the cricketers.

Instagram, a social media platform owned by Meta, has been accused of breaching the Information Technology Act, 2000, by permitting the posting of such content, according to the complaint.

A police officer confirmed that the Amar Colony police station received the complaint and that it will be forwarded to the district’s cyber cell for further investigation.

The former cricketers posted the video on Instagram following India Champions’ five-wicket victory over Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends final.

In the video, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Raina can be seen limping and holding their backs, demonstrating the physical impact of the matches on their bodies.

“Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket… Every part of the body is sore. Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance. What a SONG,” the caption of the video read.

Disability activists have criticized the video as being in poor taste, with the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled labeling it as “totally disgraceful.”

The complaint asserts that Instagram neglected to follow its user guidelines, thereby allowing the spread of derogatory content.

“This video is a blatant violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees every person the right to life with dignity.

“It also breaches Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and contravenes the Supreme Court’s guidelines established in the case of Nipun Malhotra v. Sony Pictures Films India Private Limited (2004 SCC Online SC 1639),” Arman Ali said in the complaint.

Ali urged the authorities to take immediate and appropriate action against the individuals involved, emphasizing the need to hold public figures accountable for their actions, especially when they undermine the dignity of vulnerable communities.

Speaking to PTI after lodging the complaint, Ali said a simple apology from these cricketers would not do. “They must be penalised for their actions,” he said.

In a post on ‘X’, Harbhajan Singh said, “Just wanted to clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of ‘Tauba Tauba’ on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We respect every individual and community and this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continuous cricket for 15 days.

“SORE bodies.. we are not trying to insult or offend anyone… still if people think we have done something wrong.. all I can say from my side SORRY to everyone… please let’s stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy (sic),” he said in the post.