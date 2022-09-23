শুক্রবার , ২৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৮ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ponting’s T20 WC face-offs: Bumrah has edge over Afridi, wants both DK, Pant in Indian XI | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৩, ২০২২ ১২:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1663872874 photo


DUBAI: Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are capable enough batters to select themselves in the same playing XI during the upcoming T20 World Cup, feels former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.
In his latest ICC review, Ponting did his five face-offs for the marquee event and one of them was the heated debate as to who should be in the playing XI? Should it be a potential destroyer of bowling attack Pant or the “designated finisher”Karthik?
“The debate in the Indian cricketing circles has long been raging on who should be the designated wicketkeeper-batter in the side. While Karthik can boast about being an excellent finisher, Pant’s prodigious talent has seen him being backed by many,” Ponting wrote in his column.
India have fielded both in the same side on some occasions and Ponting believes that should be the way forward for Rohit Sharma’s team.
Praising both, Ponting said: “I actually think that India’s best team has both of these players. I don’t care if they are both keepers but I think their batting prowess is enough.”
Elaborating on their abilities, the Australian legend added: “Rishabh in the middle order and Dinesh as a finisher, they look extremely dangerous to me.”
Ultimately though, Ponting believed that Pant had an edge over Karthik and he is likely to be afforded more chances.
“Look, I’m just going to favour Rishabh because I think he might get slightly more opportunities than Dinesh does,” said Pant’s Delhi Capitals coach.
In case of a face-off between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah, Ponting feels that the Indian is a shade ahead of the Pakistani.
“I’ll probably go on experience alone – I’ll go for Bumrah. He’s played a fair bit of cricket in Australia now, played more in Australia than Afridi and has played more big tournaments as well than Afridi has,” Ponting added.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Scrap Edit
জাহাজ থেকে স্ক্র্যাপ চুরির সময় নাবিক-মাস্টারসহ ৯ জন ধরা
বাংলাদেশ
1663872874 photo
Ponting’s T20 WC face-offs: Bumrah has edge over Afridi, wants both DK, Pant in Indian XI | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
তাঁরা ও মানুষ, যেই পল্লীর মাটি দিয়ে মা দুর্গার পুজো৷ Durgapuja at Sonagachi 2022 | life-style
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
teha
Tejasswi Prakash’s Viral Video Flaunting Ring Leaves Fans Excited But Alas, It’s Not What You Are Thinking
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1654299912 photo

ICC chair questions place of Women’s Tests in cricket calendar | Cricket News

 untitled design 1 16

Waving at Paparazzi to Having Fun, Star Kid’s Cool Videos

 3 24

ন্যাশনাল হাউজিংয়ের পর্ষদ সভা ১৮ জুলাই – Corporate Sangbad

 Beauty

Beauty Tips: ব্যস্ত রুটিন থেকে বেরিয়ে সময় দিন নিজেকে, যত্ন নিন প্রিয় ত্বকের

 wm Premier University

প্রিমিয়ারে ‘মাস্টার্স অব পাবলিক হেলথ’ প্রোগ্রাম চালু

 bhupesh baghel

Congress Wins Big in Polls Held in 15 Urban Civic Bodies of Chhattisgarh

 1627539900 photo

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Manu Bhaker 5th, Rahi Sarnobat 18th after 1st round of qualification in women’s 25m pistol | Tokyo Olympics News

 wm CTG Arrested Over Bad Comment on IGP 11 09 2021

আইজিপিকে নিয়ে ফেসবুকে অশালীন মন্তব্য করায় যুবক গ্রেফতার

 facebook polok ecommerce ecommerce barta

ব্যবহারকারীর অজান্তেই তথ্য হাতিয়ে নিচ্ছে ফেসবুকঃ পলক

 wm canadaking

তোপধ্বনি ও ভেরী বাজিয়ে কানাডার নতুন রাজা ঘোষণা