Practicality over loyalty: Matheesha Pathirana, Andre Russell releases reflect IPL’s strategic transition | Cricket News

Ahmedabad: MS Dhoni is known for his simple and straightforward responses, especially when it comes to his players, deflecting pressure and comparisons astutely. However, fans were left stunned after a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), when the former India captain termed Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as his team’s Malinga, admitting that it was very difficult to pick him. Lasith Malinga had been a constant thorn in the side for all franchises during his Mumbai Indians (MI) stint, making the prospect of having a similar slinger quite lip-smacking.CSK have always encouraged a family culture, helping players reach their full potential with constant support through thick and thin. Shane Watson was backed throughout IPL 2018 despite periods of struggle, which paid off handsomely in the final where the Australian’s century powered the franchise to their third title after a two-year ban. Pathirana seemed set to hit similar heights at CSK, emulating Malinga’s heroics in the IPL.

However, injury concerns and a tweak in his bowling action hampered the Sri Lankan slinger’s impact, a fact publicly acknowledged by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming during IPL 2025. His 19 wickets in 12 matches in IPL 2023 at an economy of 8.01 dropped to 13 wickets in 12 matches in IPL 2025 at an economy of 10.14, raising questions after being retained for Rs 13 crore.Eventually, a possibility that was once only whispered came true during the recent IPL retention as CSK opted to cut their losses on Pathirana, releasing their ‘Malinga’. A franchise that prided itself on maintaining a family culture had to accept the stark reality and let go of a player once considered undroppable. The Chennai-based side further traded their talisman Ravindra Jadeja, a key figure in their IPL triumphs to RR, marking a significant shift in their strategic outlook.Jadeja picked 10 wickets in 14 IPL 2025 matches at an economy of 8.56, his highest since IPL 2020. The decision may well have been influenced by a dose of practicality, considering Chepauk’s transition from a spin paradise to conditions favouring batters. Jadeja scored 301 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 135.59 — a factor CSK would have pondered, given their need for explosive lower-order hitters. “Emotionally, the fans will be very upset but the think-tank felt the need for change,” CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan said in a video on the franchise’s YouTube channel.“IPL is a very mature league. Franchises are willing to take tough decisions necessary to win the tournament. I was surprised to see Pathirana being released because CSK groomed him over the years and he has also featured in overseas leagues. Maybe his performance in the last IPL played a role in the decision,” former national selector Saba Karim told TimesofIndia.com.Even KKR have taken a controversial call by releasing West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell , who had publicly expressed his desire to represent the franchise until retirement. “Just like players in big leagues like the Premier League say, ‘Okay, this is my last game,’ and wave goodbye to the crowd — I imagine I would love to be at KKR until that moment in my career. I’d say, ‘Listen, Shah Rukh, all the KKR staff, everyone, this will be my last IPL and the last home game in Kolkata,’” he had shared. “@Russell12A no doubt you will remain a Knight Rider until you retire from the game & beyond! #Superman,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore had responded on X — a post that has not aged well.KKR backed Russell through injury concerns and middling returns, but his performance in IPL 2025, especially with the ball was hard to ignore. The 37-year-old picked eight wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 11.94, his most expensive IPL season. His run tally dropped to 167, with only one half-century. “KKR wanted to go into the auction with a bigger purse. They were also expecting a bigger impact from Russell considering the Rs 12 crore invested in him. They can still buy him back. KKR will be prepared for the possibility that Russell becomes a game-changer for another franchise,” said Karim.

IPL franchises have also undergone a transformation in their outlook toward overseas recruits, especially with the rise of domestic power-hitting. Teams like KKR used to be packed with international big-hitters in the early IPL years.However, the emergence of explosive domestic batters has led teams to place their faith in talents like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Aniket Verma, even as proven hitters such as David Miller and Liam Livingstone have been released. While the jury is still out on these decisions, what cannot be disputed is the practicality that has seeped in, overshadowing the loyalty that once defined the IPL.