Praggnanandhaa: FIDE Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa loses to Magnus Carlsen in final | Chess News

NEW DELHI: Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa ‘s remarkable journey came to a close as he lost to the world’s No. 1 chess player, Magnus Carlsen in a thrilling final showdown at the FIDE World Cup on Thursday. The tie-breaker clash concluded with Carlsen emerging victorious at 1.5-0.5, after the classical games had ended in a stalemate.Despite a valiant effort by Praggnanandhaa, Carlsen showcased his end-game prowess to secure his first-ever World Cup triumph, an addition to his already impressive five World Chess Championship titles.

The decisive moment arrived during the tie-breaker’s second 25+10 game, which ended in a draw after just 22 moves. Carlsen, adopting a cautious approach, safeguarded his advantage gained from winning the first tie-breaker game – a match that demonstrated his exceptional ability to adapt to his opponent’s strategies.

Praggnanandhaa had displayed extraordinary resilience throughout the tournament, notably defeating world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana en route to the final clash with Carlsen. The series of victories earned him recognition and praise from the global chess community.

The two classical games held on Tuesday and Wednesday had ended in draws, setting the stage for the gripping tie-breaker. Praggnanandhaa ‘s tenacity was on full display as he navigated through the tense matches against his seasoned opponent.

As a result of his outstanding performance, Praggnanandhaa secured a place in the highly prestigious Candidates Tournament in 2024, scheduled to be hosted in Canada. This achievement further solidified his position as one of the youngest chess talents around, becoming the third youngest ever to ever qualify for this critical event, after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen.

(With inputs from PTI)