Preity Zinta spotted with new Punjab Kings hero Priyansh Arya in viral clip | Cricket News

Preity Zinta spotted with new Punjab Kings (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: A heartwarming post-match clip featuring Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and rising star Priyansh Arya is taking social media by storm.

Captured shortly after PBKS’s thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings, the video shows Zinta congratulating Arya for his unforgettable century — a moment that encapsulated the emotion and energy of a remarkable IPL night.

Also See: GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2025

Arya, just 24, stunned the Mullanpur crowd with a blistering 103 off 42 deliveries, smashing seven boundaries and nine towering sixes.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

His fearless approach not only dismantled the CSK bowling attack but also etched his name into the IPL record books as the second-fastest Indian to score a hundred in the tournament’s history, reaching the mark in just 39 balls.

Preity Zinta, known for her passion and exuberance, was seen leaping from her seat in pure joy as Arya crossed the milestone with a thunderous six over long-on.

Later, in a touching moment by the boundary line, she greeted the young Delhi batter with a warm smile and enthusiastic applause, visibly proud of her team’s new hero.

Watch:

Arya’s rise has been meteoric.

After making waves in the Delhi Premier League, where he famously hit six sixes in an over, and topping Delhi’s run charts in the 2024–25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, PBKS picked him up for a whopping Rs 3.8 crore. Tuesday night’s innings proved exactly why.

Bombay Sport Exchange Ep. 2: GroupM’s Vinit Karnik on IPL’s growth and emerging sports

With Arya joining the elite club of uncapped IPL centurions and Zinta’s viral celebration capturing hearts, this wasn’t just a win — it was the birth of a new star in red.

Punjab Kings defeated CSK by 18 runs.