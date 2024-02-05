Premier League: Callum Hudson-Odoi stunner earns Forest draw at 10-man Bournemouth | Football News

সোমবার , ৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২২শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Premier League: Callum Hudson-Odoi stunner earns Forest draw at 10-man Bournemouth

A fantastic strike from Callum Hudson-Odoi earned struggling Nottingham Forest a welcome point in a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.
Former Chelsea forward Hudson-Odoi scored with a curling shot from outside the box following a well-drilled Forest free-kick routine in first-half stoppage time to draw his side level after they fell behind to an early Bournemouth goal.
Bournemouth started brightly, taking the lead from a Lloyd Kelly corner in the fifth minute, with Justin Kluivert firing the hosts in front from point-blank range after latching on to Luis Sinisterra’s knock on.
Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men in the 84th minute of a scrappy second half, when substitute Philip Billing was shown a straight red card for a nasty foul on Hudson-Odoi, but Forest could not make their numerical advantage count.
The point moved Forest up a place to 16th in the table on 21 points, above Luton Town, while Bournemouth climbed above Fulham into 12th.





