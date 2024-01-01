Buy cheap website traffic
সোমবার , ১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৭ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Premier League: Fulham fight back to beat Arsenal 2-1 | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১, ২০২৪ ১২:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
photo



msid 106424886,imgsize 56182

NEW DELHI: Arsenal fell to a second straight loss with a 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Sunday, missing out on a chance to end the year atop the Premier League table.
Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead after just five minutes, but the visitors were toothless after that as Raul Jimenez equalized in the first half and Bobby De Cordova-Reid poked in the winner in the 59th.
Fulham equalised around the half-hour mark with a swift counter when Tom Cairney’s cross from the left flank was fired into the net by Jimenez.
The hosts took the lead at the hour-mark with Willian’s corner causing a scramble in the Arsenal box leading to De Cordova-Reid’s finish.
The win ended Fulham’s three-game losing streak, as they rose to 13th in the table with 24 points.
Arsenal, who were top of the table on Christmas day, have ended the year fourth after going winless in their last three matches.
(With inputs from Reuters)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Cmp dog squad
সিএমপিতে ডগ স্কোয়াডের যাত্রা শুরু
বাংলাদেশ
photo
Premier League: Fulham fight back to beat Arsenal 2-1 | Football News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2023 12 17t211349.019 2023 12 48da8d1985c56bc8385393a6b665578a
Navya Nanda Blushes At Rumoured-BF Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’s Screening; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Gazi Sir 1
‘ফের জয়ী হলে গ্যাস সমস্যা মিটবে, বাড়বে ভাতা ভোগীর সংখ্যা’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
dhanush sridevi

Samantha-Naga Chaitanya to Dhanush-Aishwaryaa, Celebrity Splits of Recent Times; Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic of Sridevi

 wm NTRCA logo Sarabangla 20 03 2021

শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: আশা-নিরাশার দোলাচলে চাকরীপ্রার্থীরা

ঝালকাঠিতে আন্তর্জাতিক মাতৃভাষা দিবসে হতদরিদ্র পরিবারের মাঝে সেলাই মেশিন বিতরণ

 PUBG

PUBG Mobile India লঞ্চের টিজার পোস্ট করেও মুছে দিল Krafton! দেশে আবার ফিরছে নাকি জনপ্রিয় গেম

 photo

Asia Cup: Suryakumar, Kohli star as India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs to seal Super Four spot | Cricket News

 wm Khulna University 750x563 1

খুবি শিক্ষককে যৌন হয়রানির তদন্ত চায় মিডিয়া এডুকেটরস নেটওয়ার্ক

 untitled design 3 53

Defecate The Right Way And Get Rid of Constipation

 wm Khulna 6 Election Candidates

আ.লীগে বর্তমান-সাবেক এমপির লড়াই, বিএনপি প্রথমের সন্ধানে

 wm mugda hospital 29.06.2023

ঈদের ছুটির ফাঁদে চিকিৎসাসেবা, ভোগান্তিতে রোগীরা

 IMG 20220128 WA0002

টাঙ্গাইল জেলার গোয়েন্দা পুলিশ ডিবি কর্তৃক গাঁজা’সহ দুইজন মাদক কারবারী গ্রেফতার