রবিবার , ১৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩রা পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Premier League: Mohammed Kudus brace helps West Ham to get 3-0 win over Wolves | Football News

ডিসেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৩ ১১:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
LONDON: Mohammed Kudus scored twice as West Ham defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at home in the Premier League on Sunday.
The win takes West Ham up to seventh in the table on 27 points, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference. United play away at Liverpool later on Sunday. Wolves remain in 13th on 19 points.
The Hammers also leapfrogged Brighton & Hove Albion, who lost 2-0 at Arsenal.
West Ham made the breakthrough in the 22nd minute with a counter-attack from a Wolves corner, with Lucas Paqueta playing a pass from his own half into the path of Kudus on the right who made his way infield and fired home from outside the area.
The visitors’ best chance in the opening half came in the 28th minute when Matheus Cunha forced Lukasz Fabianski into a diving save with a shot from the edge of the area.
Four minutes later Paqueta again picked out Kudus with pin-point precision, and the Ghanaian took the ball into the box before sliding his shot past the keeper and into the far corner.
The brace takes Kudus to five league goals this season, and the Ghanaian also scored on Thursday in the Europa League as the Hammers topped their group with a 2-0 win over SC Freiburg.
West Ham almost made it 3-0 just before the break, when Jarrod Bowen fired a shot which keeper Dan Bentley could only stand and watch as it crashed off the bottom of the post and back out across the goal to safety.
Wolves thought they had pulled a goal back in the 58th minute but Pablo Sarabia was just offside when tapping in Nelson Semedo’s pass across the goal.
But the home side wrapped up the win in the 74th minute when Bowen played a one-two with Paqueta before taking the ball down the right and, despite being forced wide by Craig Dawson, got his shot across goal and in past the keeper.





