রবিবার , ২৫ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১১ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Premier League: Noni Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Wolves 6-2 | Football News

আগস্ট ২৫, ২০২৪ ৯:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Chelsea secured their first Premier League victory of the season, and Enzo Maresca‘s first as manager, with a resounding 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday.
The match, a high-scoring affair, saw Chelsea’s attacking acumen come to the fore in the second half.
The first half was an evenly contested period with both teams exchanging blows.
Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring for Chelsea, only for Matheus Cunha to equalize for Wolves.
Cole Palmer restored Chelsea’s lead before Jorgen Strand Larsen levelled the score once more, ensuring a 2-2 scoreline at halftime.

The second half, however, belonged to Chelsea and Noni Madueke. The young winger scored a sensational hat-trick within a span of 15 minutes, effectively putting the game beyond Wolves’ reach.
All three goals were assisted by Cole Palmer, who delivered an exceptional performance.
Joao Felix, making his return to Chelsea, added gloss to the scoreline with a late goal, securing a comfortable 6-2 victory for the visitors.
The win will provide a much-needed boost for Chelsea after a difficult start to the season, while Wolves will be left to rue a disappointing second-half collapse.





