মঙ্গলবার , ১৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১লা ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Prithvi Shaw denies posting Valentine’s Day story, calls his viral picture ‘edited’ | Off the field News

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৪, ২০২৩ ৭:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: India opening batter Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday issued a clarification about a viral screenshot picture of his alleged Instagram story on Valentine’s Day, calling it an ‘edited’ picture.
The alleged Instagram story by Shaw, which is going viral on social media platforms, had a caption: “Happy Valentine’s my Wifey”, along with a cosy picture of Shaw with a girl. The girl seen in the viral picture is allegedly of model and actress Nidhhi Tapadiaa.

After the screenshot picture of the Instagram story went viral, Shaw released a clarification, saying he hadn’t posted the story and urged his fans to ignore it as it is ‘edited’ by someone else.
“Someone editing my pics and showing stuff that I haven’t put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msges [message] thx,” Shaw wrote in an Instagram story.

Shaw made a comeback into the Indian national squad for the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, but the opening batter failed to make the playing XI in the three-match series. Shaw had admitted that he wasn’t expecting a recall.
Shaw has been doing well in the domestic circuit and has scored 332 runs at a strike rate of 181.42, with a highest score of 134 against Assam, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was second in the list of top run-getters in the tournament last year.
In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 217 runs in seven innings. And in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, the opener aggregated 355 runs in six matches.





