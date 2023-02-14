Prithvi Shaw denies posting Valentine’s Day story, calls his viral picture ‘edited’ | Off the field News

NEW DELHI: India opening batter Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday issued a clarification about a viral screenshot picture of his alleged Instagram story on Valentine’s Day, calling it an ‘edited’ picture.The alleged Instagram story by Shaw, which is going viral on social media platforms, had a caption: “Happy Valentine’s my Wifey”, along with a cosy picture of Shaw with a girl. The girl seen in the viral picture is allegedly of model and actress Nidhhi Tapadiaa .

After the screenshot picture of the Instagram story went viral, Shaw released a clarification, saying he hadn’t posted the story and urged his fans to ignore it as it is ‘edited’ by someone else.

“Someone editing my pics and showing stuff that I haven’t put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msges [message] thx,” Shaw wrote in an Instagram story.

Shaw made a comeback into the Indian national squad for the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, but the opening batter failed to make the playing XI in the three-match series. Shaw had admitted that he wasn’t expecting a recall.

Shaw has been doing well in the domestic circuit and has scored 332 runs at a strike rate of 181.42, with a highest score of 134 against Assam, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was second in the list of top run-getters in the tournament last year.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 217 runs in seven innings. And in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, the opener aggregated 355 runs in six matches.