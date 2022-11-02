বুধবার , ২ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Pro Kabaddi League: Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat’s heroics hand Puneri Paltan win | Pro-Kabaddi-League News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২, ২০২২ ৩:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1667338026 photo


PUNE: Puneri Paltan put up a clinical performance to register a 43-38 win over Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Tuesday.
Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat both got 13 points in a fine performance while Fazel Atrachali’s defending ensured the home team condemned Delhi to a fifth straight loss.
After trading a pair of empty raids, Goyat brought the packed crowd to its feet, with a super raid to touch out Krishan, Anil Kumar, Vijay Kumar, which put the Paltans in the lead.
That single raid set the tone for a majority of the half, as Paltan ran riot on a Delhi defence low on confidence. The first all out came in the first five minutes as the Pune side extended their lead to 10-3.
Despite a slow-building Delhi resistance, Paltans got a second all out to surge into a huge lead.
Dabang Delhi looked out of sorts. Slowly though, they clawed back with Naveen Kumar finding his feet to catch out Fazel Atrachali and Gaurav Khatri to bring them back into the game.
They went into the break trailing 23-17, but with only two Pune players left on the mat.
Akash Shinde’s super raid on Anil Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Ravi Kumar wrested back the initiative for Pune.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Shibir Neta
আড়াই কোটি টাকা হাতিয়ে ‘পলাতক’ শিবির নেতা ও ব্যবসায়ী গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1667338026 photo
Pro Kabaddi League: Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat’s heroics hand Puneri Paltan win | Pro-Kabaddi-League News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 16 1
প্রেমিকের সঙ্গে ভেঙে যেতে পারে সম্পর্ক! ভুলেও করবেন না এই কাজগুলি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bigg boss 16 priyanka chahar choudhary ankit gupta tina datta shalin bhanot
Priyanka in Tears After Huge Fight With Ankit; Soundarya, Sumbul Nominated
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Min Aung Hlaing

মিয়ানমার জান্তার সঙ্গে মার্কিন প্রতিনিধির বৈঠক

 bngldesh generl insurnce

বিজিআইসির পর্ষদ সভা ৫ আগস্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Pakistan President And Prime Minister 03 04 2022

সংসদ ভেঙে দিলেন প্রেসিডেন্ট, আগাম নির্বাচনের পথে পাকিস্তান

খাওয়া দাওয়া ও লাইফস্টাইল বিশেষ ভাবে হার্ট অ্যাটাকের জন্য দায়ী ৷ Lifestyle also very very much responsible to Bring heart attack.হার্ট অ্যাটাকের ঝুঁকি বৃদ্ধির ক্ষেত্রে কয়েকটি বিষয় বিশেষ করে ভীষণ ভাবে দায়ী ৷ আসলে খারাপ খাবার দাবারের বা জীবন যাপনের জন্য বিশেষ ঝুঁকি থাকে জীবনে ৷ এই ভাবে জীবনের বিভিন্ন ভাবে দিনযাপন করার বিষয়ে বিশেষ ভাবে নজর দিতে হবে ৷ নইলেই হার্ট অ্যাটাকের ঝুঁকি বেড়েই চলতে পারে ৷ হার্টের রোগীদের হৃদরোগে আক্রান্ত হওয়ার ঝুঁকি থেকেই যায় ৷ হার্ট অ্যাটাকের রোগীদের হাই ব্লাডপ্রেশার বা কোলেস্টেরল বৃদ্ধি হওয়া হৃদস্পন্দন দ্রুত বা ধীরে হতে থাকে ৷ অতিরিক্ত মাত্রায় মিষ্টি বা মিষ্টিজাত খাবার খেলেও হার্ট বাল থাকেনা ৷ কেননা বেশি পরিমাণে মিষ্টি খেলে শরীরে ইনস্যুলিনের ব্যবহার হয়না ৷ এতে ডায়বেটিসের ঝুঁকি বৃদ্ধি পায় ৷ এই সমস্যাগুলি এড়িয়ে গেলে বড় বিপদ হতে পারে ৷ দেখে নেওয়া যাক কোন সেই বিষয় যার মাধ্যমে হার্ট অ্যাটাকের ঝুঁকি থেকেই যায় ৷ অতিরিক্ত মাত্রায় নুন খাওয়ার অভ্যাস থাকলে তা হার্টের জন্য ঠিক নয় ৷ অতিরিক্ত মাত্রায় নুন খেলে ব্লাড প্রেশার বাড়তে পারে ৷ ময়দা শরীরের পক্ষে অত্যন্ত ক্ষতিকর ৷ বিশেষত যাঁদের হার্টের রোগ আছে তাঁদের জন্য অত্যন্ত ক্ষতিকারক ৷ ময়দার জিনিসপত্র খেলে কোলেস্টেরল বৃদ্ধি পাওয়ার আশঙ্কা থাকে ৷ – News18 Bangla

 Gaibandha LGED Crime Pic 1 1

চাকরিবিধি ভঙ্গ করে গাইবান্ধায় ঘুরেফিরে ১৬ বছর এলজিইডির প্রকৌশলী ছাবিউল ইসলাম

 1 31

এবার ‘ক্যারাম মাস্টার’ শাহিদ! ভিডিও শেয়ার করলেন স্ত্রী মীরা, দেখুন– News18 Bangla

 hair oil

Skin and Hair Detox Tips That Everyone Should Follow Post Deepavali Celebrations

 pe2

ডিএসইতে পিই রেশিও কমেছে – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220204 WA0007

বিলুপ্ত হচ্ছে সাতক্ষীরা প্রেসক্লাবের কমিটি

 1632751822 wm Obaidul kader

‘আগামী নির্বাচনে আমাদের লিডার শেখ হাসিনা, বিএনপির লিডার কে?’