বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery, Says ‘Punjabi Haar Nahi Maante’ | Bollywood News Who gets the biggest paycheck if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah enter IPL auction? Ex-RCB star picks clear winner | Cricket News Dharmendra Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital After 3 Days, To Undergo Treatment At Home | Bollywood News ‘Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi’: Ex-KKR player defends Gautam Gambhir, slams bias talk over Harshit Rana | Cricket News IND vs SA: Boom time at Eden! Jasprit Bumrah leaves no stone unturned ahead of first Test | Cricket News Aryan Khan Birthday: Rising Beyond The Spotlight With Strength And Creativity | Movies News Flop show continues! Babar Azam adds another unwanted record to his name | Cricket News Pune offers to host RCB home ties in Gahunje | Cricket News Dharmendra Is ‘Responding To Treatment’; Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Trailer Postponed After Delhi Blast | Bollywood News K-Pop Star HyunA Collapses Mid-Performance At Macau Festival Amid Exhaustion And Memory Loss | Hollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Pune offers to host RCB home ties in Gahunje | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১১ সময় দেখুন
Pune offers to host RCB home ties in Gahunje | Cricket News


JAIPUR: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may end up playing all their home matches in Pune in IPL-2026, it has been learnt. The shift is a direct fallout of the Chinnaswamy Stadium’s ongoing suspension following the June 4 stampede during RCB’s victory parade. MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal told TOI, “This arrangement (Pune hosting RCB’s matches) is in discussion but it’s not confirmed yet. They have a problem in Karnataka, because of the stampede that happened. So, they are looking out for a venue and we have offered them our stadium. There are preliminary discussions and there are a couple of technical things which need to be sorted out. If things fall in place then, probably yes, Pune will host the matches,” he said. If it comes to pass, Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje will be RCB’s new home base.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Who gets the biggest paycheck if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah enter IPL auction? Ex-RCB star picks clear winner | Cricket News

Who gets the biggest paycheck if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah enter IPL auction? Ex-RCB star picks clear winner | Cricket News

‘Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi’: Ex-KKR player defends Gautam Gambhir, slams bias talk over Harshit Rana | Cricket News

‘Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi’: Ex-KKR player defends Gautam Gambhir, slams bias talk over Harshit Rana | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Boom time at Eden! Jasprit Bumrah leaves no stone unturned ahead of first Test | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Boom time at Eden! Jasprit Bumrah leaves no stone unturned ahead of first Test | Cricket News

Flop show continues! Babar Azam adds another unwanted record to his name | Cricket News

Flop show continues! Babar Azam adds another unwanted record to his name | Cricket News

Samrat Rana, Esha Singh add more silvers to India’s tally at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

Samrat Rana, Esha Singh add more silvers to India’s tally at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

FIDE files formal complaint against former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik after Daniel Naroditsky’s tragic death | Chess News

FIDE files formal complaint against former World Chess Champion Vladimir Kramnik after Daniel Naroditsky’s tragic death | Chess News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST