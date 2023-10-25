বুধবার , ২৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Quinton De Kock: ‘Just want to let him fly’: Aiden Markram praises ‘free-spirited’ Quinton de Kock | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৫, ২০২৩ ১২:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1698216867 photo



msid 104690101,imgsize 53128

NEW DELHI: South Africa‘s stand-in skipper Aiden Markram heaped praise on the explosive wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who delivered a stunning performance by smashing 174 off 140 balls, securing his third century in just five innings, in a resounding 149-run victory over Bangladesh.
The Proteas posted a formidable total of 382/5, with notable contributions from Heinrich Klaasen (90 off 49 balls) and Markram himself (60 off 69 balls) in the recent match.
Markram commended de Kock’s unique approach to the game, describing him as a “free-spirited guy” who also possesses an astute cricketing intelligence. De Kock, who had previously announced his retirement from ODIs after the World Cup, has now become the leading run-scorer in the tournament, surpassing Virat Kohli with a total of 407 runs.Markram expressed his trust in de Kock’s instinctive approach to the game, saying, “You never want to clip his wings, really. You just want to let him fly. He structures it the exact way he feels (the) need, and we back that completely as a unit.”
Furthermore, Markram emphasised de Kock’s ability to assess match conditions effectively, both on and off the field. He stated, “He assesses conditions really well and communicates that to us off the field even before we have walked out to bat. It adds a lot of value in that regard.”
Speaking on the team’s overall success, Markram highlighted the importance of making good decisions on the field. “I know that word (process) is thrown around quite a bit, but that really is what it is. And like I have mentioned, for us as a batting unit, even as a bowling unit, we try to take really good options out there and make good decisions,” he remarked.
Markram emphasised the team’s focus on taking the right decisions, considering the prevailing conditions, as the key to their current achievements. Despite a surprising loss to the Netherlands when batting second, South Africa’s performance in the World Cup has been commendable, potentially putting them on par with strong teams like India and New Zealand.

SA vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Brutal South Africa beat Bangladesh by 149 runs

Markram, who stood in as skipper for the second consecutive match in place of Temba Bavuma, acknowledged the importance of playing good cricket and taking it one game at a time. He stated, “Peaking is, suppose, a result of playing good cricket. And if we are going into each game trying to play good cricket, then we can see where it gets us.”
While South Africa appear well-placed to secure a spot in the top four teams that will qualify for the semifinals, Markram remained cautious about looking too far ahead. He stressed that it’s important not to speculate or engage in mathematical calculations at this stage, with four games still to be played in the tournament.
Markram attributed the team’s successful approach to an evolving understanding among the players rather than a predefined blueprint or strategy. He explained, “It goes without saying that you obviously do need wickets in hand but we have not spoken about a blueprint as a unit. There is not necessarily a blueprint, but guys understand how to approach it.”
Despite his record-breaking century in the game against Sri Lanka, Markram admitted that he is still in the process of understanding the nuances of the ODI format, with its extended timeframe compared to T20 cricket. He stated, “In 50-over cricket there obviously is a lot more time than what I initially maybe thought… I had to experience that first hand to be able to sort of learn about it, but yeah, still trying to figure it out now, to be honest.”
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rahul gandhi agniveer 2023 10 6b7461c0d9a0e16c55898c72e85c1176 16x9
Chhattisgarh Polls: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies in Four Assembly Seats on Saturday and Sunday
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chittagong 27.10.2023 800x420
গণজাগরণের নৃত্য উৎসবে নৃত্যালেখ্য ‘বিজয়লক্ষ্মী নারী’
বাংলাদেশ
1698419068 photo
Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim does a MS Dhoni vs South Africa | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 3 23 169841735916x9
কোজাগরীতে তিলের নাড়ু বানাবেন তো? কোলেস্টেরল কমিয়ে হৃদযন্ত্র ভাল রাখতে তিল জুড়িহীন!sesame seeds are awesome to keep you fit and fine – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1627366785 climatechnagejob

Meeting Climate Goals of Paris Agreement Will Create Eight Million Energy Jobs Worldwide By 2050

 Top 10 24

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে প্যাসিফিক ডেনিমস্, পতনের শীর্ষে ইমাম বাটন – Corporate Sangbad

 erdogan bg 20211219111050

আগামী বছর বাংলাদেশ সফরে আসবেন তুরস্কের প্রেসিডেন্ট

 rrr naatu naatu salman khan

Jr NTR, Ram Charan REFUSED To Perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023; Lawrence Bishnoi Threatens Salman Khan

 wm Vaccine student

পূরণ হচ্ছে না শিক্ষার্থীদের ভ্যাকসিন দেওয়ার লক্ষ্যমাত্রা

 International Crime Tribuna

মানবতাবিরোধী অপরাধ: মৃত্যুদণ্ডপ্রাপ্ত আসামি নজরুল গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 1693776388 photo

Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Shanto tons set up easy win as Bangladesh keep Super 4s hopes alive | Cricket News

 wm jor1 800x416

‘মেয়েটা আমাদের একটু সময়ও দিল না’

 PIX 1

[১] কুনমিং কনস্যুলেটে শেখ রাসেল দিবস উদযাপিত

 1629724572 photo

Harmanpreet, Gurjit, Sreejesh in short-list for FIH annual honours | Hockey News