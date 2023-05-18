বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৮ মে ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Rafael Nadal pulls out of French Open, set to end career in 2024 | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৮, ২০২৩ ৯:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1684422477 photo


NEW DELHI: Rafael Nadal, the reigning champion and 14-time winner at Roland Garros, announced his regretful withdrawal from the upcoming French Open.
Despite his relentless efforts, Nadal was unable to fully recover from a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open in January.

Nadal expressed his disappointment regarding the progression of the injury he sustained in Australia and said 2024 could be the final year of his career.
“I’ll look to be 100% ready for next year, which I believe will be the last year of my professional career,” Nadal told reporters at a press conference.
“I’ll not establish a date for my return. I’ll see how my body responds and take it from there … if I can come back until the end of the year for the Davis Cup.”
“We can’t imagine how hard this decision was. We’ll definitely miss you at this year’s Roland-Garros. Take care of yourself to come back stronger on courts. Hoping to see you next year in Paris,” tweeted French Open’s official Twitter handle.

Nadal, who has dominated the claycourt season for years, has competed at Roland Garros every year since claiming the first of his men’s record 22 major titles in Paris in 2005.

1

“If I keep playing at this moment, I don’t think I can be there next year… to be able to play the tournaments that I want to say goodbye to those who have supported me.
“The evolution of the injury I sustained in Australia has not gone as I would have liked. I have lost goals along the way, and Roland Garros becomes impossible.
“At this moment, I won’t be able to be at Roland Garros. With what that tournament is for me, you can imagine how difficult it is.”
The French Open begins on May 28.
(With Reuters inputs)





