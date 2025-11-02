রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
Rain threat looms! What happens if weather spoils India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Rain threat looms! What happens if weather spoils India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final | Cricket News


India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt (Pic credit: BCCI Women)

NEW DELHI: Cricket fans across India are holding their breath — not just for the high-stakes ICC Women’s World Cup final between India and South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, but also for the unpredictable Mumbai skies. While Harmanpreet Kaur’s team stands on the brink of history, rain could yet play spoilsport in what promises to be a blockbuster title clash.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!According to the latest forecast, there’s a 25–50% chance of showers through the afternoon and evening. The humidity is expected to remain high, and variable cloudiness could result in stop-start conditions during play. The mercury is likely to touch 34°C, dropping to 25°C at night.

Harmanpreet Kaur on World Cup final: ‘Look forward to see women’s cricket in a more serious manner’

However, fans can take comfort in the fact that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has made provisions to ensure the final produces a fair result. A reserve day has been kept aside for the title clash — scheduled for Monday, November 3 — if rain prevents play on Sunday.If the skies open up during the match, officials will attempt to complete the game on the same day, even if it means reducing overs. As per ICC rules, both teams must play a minimum of 20 overs each to constitute a result. If that’s not possible, the match will continue from the exact point where it stopped on the reserve day.Here’s how it works:

  • If rain interrupts play and the game can’t be completed on Sunday, it resumes on Monday from the same situation.
  • If a truncated match resumes and is halted again, the reduced overs will carry over to the reserve day.
  • And if the reserve day is also washed out, India and South Africa will share the trophy as joint winners — a first in Women’s World Cup history.

With a record crowd expected and both teams chasing a maiden title, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, fresh from a thrilling semi-final win over seven-time champions Australia, will look to seize the moment — provided the weather gods stay kind in Navi Mumbai.For now, all eyes are on the skies, as cricket and rain prepare for a tense duel alongside India and South Africa’s date with destiny.





