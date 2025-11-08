Rain washes out Brisbane decider as India seal T20I series 2-1 over Australia | Cricket News

India won the five-match series 2-1 against Australia. (Pic credit: BCCI)

NEW DELHI: India sealed a 2-1 series win over Australia after heavy rain and lightning washed out the fifth and final T20 International at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. The series victory will boost Suryakumar Yadav’s side ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Put in to bat, India got off to a flying start as openers Shubman Gill (29 not out off 16 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (23 not out off 13) raced to 52 without loss in 4.5 overs before lightning forced players and umpires off the field. Moments later, a torrential downpour set in, and after more than two hours of waiting, the game was officially abandoned.Australia had their chances early on, but two dropped catches proved costly. Glenn Maxwell grassed a simple one at mid-off in the opening over off Ben Dwarshuis, and Dwarshuis himself spilled another at fine leg in the fourth over when Abhishek was on 13. The left-hander made the most of his luck, launching a flat six over mid-wicket soon after. Gill, meanwhile, took charge of the scoring, hammering four boundaries off Dwarshuis to maintain India’s brisk tempo.

Poll Do you think India’s victory will boost their confidence for the upcoming T20 World Cup?

With this result, the series concluded 2-1 in India’s favour, following washouts in the first and fifth matches. Australia won the second game, but India hit back strongly — winning the third by five wickets and the fourth by 48 runs, thanks to Washington Sundar’s three wickets in five balls that turned the tide on the Gold Coast.Reflecting on the series, India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised his team’s resilience: “The way everyone chipped in and the way we came back from 0-1 down, credit to all the boys. Both fast bowlers and spinners know their job very well. Bumrah-Arshdeep is a lethal combination, and Washi was handy in the last game. Playing three strong teams before the World Cup will be a great buildup.”Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh congratulated India on the win, admitting the weather made conditions challenging. “Can’t remember the last time we played and had so many rain interruptions. India obviously won the games when it mattered — congratulations to them. There’s a lot of learnings to take forward, especially in a World Cup year,” Marsh said.Abhishek Sharma, named Player of the Series, was delighted with his form and opportunities. “It’s my dream come true moment if I get to play the World Cup. The captain and coach told me to express myself, and that clarity helped. I’ve always dreamt of winning a World Cup for India,” he said.For Australia, the focus now shifts to the Ashes series against England starting November 21 in Perth, while India will turn their attention to a two-Test home series against South Africa, beginning November 14 in Kolkata.