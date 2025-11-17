Rajasthan Royals reboot for IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara back as head coach, replaces Rahul Dravid after tough season | Cricket News

Kumar Sangakkara and Rahul Dravid

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals have turned to a trusted figure to revive their fortunes, announcing that Kumar Sangakkara will return as head coach for IPL 2026, in addition to continuing his role as Director of Cricket. The franchise confirmed the move on Monday, bringing an end to Rahul Dravid’s one-season tenure after a disappointing ninth-place finish in IPL 2025.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Sangakkara previously served as head coach from 2021 to 2024, overseeing a period of renewed competitiveness. Under his leadership, RR reached the IPL 2022 final and returned to the playoffs in 2024, re-establishing consistency that the side failed to replicate in 2025. Dravid, who coached RR in 2025, stepped down ahead of the new season.

“We are delighted to have Kumar return as Head Coach,” said Manoj Badale, lead owner of Rajasthan Royals. “As we looked at what the team needed at this stage, we felt that his familiarity within the squad, his leadership and deep understanding of the Royals culture would bring the right balance of continuity and stability. Kumar has always had our complete trust as a leader. His clarity, calmness and cricketing intelligence will play an important role in guiding the squad into this next phase. ”Rajasthan’s restructured coaching group sees Vikram Rathour elevated to lead assistant coach, focusing on batting development and tactical preparation. Shane Bond continues as fast bowling coach, ensuring continuity for the pace attack. Trevor Penney and Sid Lahiri also return as assistant coach and performance coach respectively, further strengthening the support staff.Sangakkara expressed excitement at resuming the role. “I’m honoured to return as head coach and continue working with this talented group,” he said. “I’m also pleased to have a strong coaching team alongside me. Vikram, Trevor, Shane, and Sid each bring valuable experience. We have a clear understanding of where we want to go as a group, and our aim is to build a team that plays with clarity, resilience, and purpose.”