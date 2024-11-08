Ravi Shastri: Game used to finish at 5.30 and by 6.30 we were on ‘wet wicket’ | Cricket News

(Photo credit: Ravi Shastri Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is well-known for his candid nature and expresses his opinions openly and honestly.

The former India all-rounder was also known for his flamboyance off the field during his playing days and had some memorable moments with his teammates during international tours.

Shastri recently shared one such incident, recalling that during tours he and teammate Sandeep Patil used to ‘eat like pigs’.

At the launch event of former BCCI chief selector and 1983 World Cup champion Sandeep Patil’s autobiography, ‘Beyond Boundaries’ Shastri also recalled that he and others were also ‘thirsty’ from a very young age.

“We used to get much more money than any of the Test cricketers get today (smiles). We were one pair (Shastri and Sandip Patil) that never took home any money. When I used to finish a Test match, go home, dad would ask me, ‘you got some money for the Test match, where’s it’? And it’ll be some loose change because we would eat. We would eat like pigs,” Shastri said he asked about an incident where the room service staff was surprised by the quantity of food the duo had ordered.

“We were never short of liquid as well. We were thirsty from a very young age. The game used to end at 5.30 and by 6.30 wet wicket would start,” Shastri said.

Shastri featured in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India where he accumulated close to 7000 runs and 280 wickets combined.

Shastri was just 30 when he appeared in his last game.

He then went on to a career as a commentator and also served as India team director and head coach.

Under Shastri, India notched up two landmark Test series wins in Australia.