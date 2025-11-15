শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Ravi Shastri reveals truth behind Ravindra Jadeja’s CSK exit: ‘He always knew …’ | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ravi Shastri reveals truth behind Ravindra Jadeja’s CSK exit: ‘He always knew …’ | Cricket News


Ravindra Jadeja (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

With the IPL 2026 retention deadline set for Saturday, attention is squarely on Ravindra Jadeja. The India all-rounder, long associated with Chennai Super Kings, is expected to make a high-profile move to the Rajasthan Royals. This transfer will close a significant chapter in Jadeja’s career, as he has been with CSK since 2012, apart from the two years when the franchise was suspended. The last few seasons have been eventful for Jadeja. He was appointed captain, later relieved of the role, and at times faced a mixed reaction from the Chennai crowd, who celebrated when MS Dhoni came to the crease. Amid all this, Jadeja seems ready to move on, a sentiment echoed by former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL trade, retentions and releases: Why the Yellow Army is in a deep mess!

During Jadeja’s first over in India’s Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, commentator Harsha Bhogle questioned whether off-field developments might have affected his focus on cricket. Shastri dismissed such doubts, emphasising that a player of Jadeja’s calibre knows how to concentrate on the game. Shastri said, “The discussions are mostly for those on the outside. They are curious about his next destination and his earnings. Jadeja has always known where he is heading. He has been very clear and focused on cricket. All the external noise is irrelevant. In India, there is always noise. You know what you want and what is coming. He is extremely experienced and a top-class cricketer. His performances in England speak for themselves with over 500 runs in the series.





