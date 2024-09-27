Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Anil Kumble’s record of most Test wickets in Asia by an Indian | Cricket News

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now become the Indian bowler with the most Test wickets in Asia.

On Friday, during the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, Ashwin claimed the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto , taking his tally to 420 wickets in Asia. This achievement saw him surpass the previous record held by Anil Kumble, who had 419 wickets in the continent.

Ashwin’s career in Test cricket has been nothing short of stellar. In 102 Test matches, he has taken a total of 523 wickets. His performance in Asia has been particularly impressive. By reaching 420 wickets, he joins an elite club of bowlers who have taken over 400 wickets in Asia.

Muttiah Muralitharan, the legendary bowler from Sri Lanka, holds the record for the most Test wickets in Asia. He has an impressive 612 wickets out of his overall 800 wicket haul in the continent. Ashwin and Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have taken more than 400 wickets in Asia.

Next on the list after Muralitharan, Ashwin and Kumble is another Sri Lankan, Ranganath Herath . He has taken 354 Test wickets in Asia. Following him is India’s Harbhajan Singh, with 300 wickets in Asia to his name.

This milestone for Ashwin highlights his consistency and talent in the Test format, especially on home soil and in other Asian countries. The record not only reflects his skill but also his longevity and resilience in the sport.

Most Test wickets in Asia