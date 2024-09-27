শুক্রবার , ২৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১২ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Anil Kumble’s record of most Test wickets in Asia by an Indian | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৪ ৩:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Ravichandran Ashwin breaks Anil Kumble’s record of most Test wickets in Asia by an Indian | Cricket News


Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now become the Indian bowler with the most Test wickets in Asia.
On Friday, during the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, Ashwin claimed the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto, taking his tally to 420 wickets in Asia. This achievement saw him surpass the previous record held by Anil Kumble, who had 419 wickets in the continent.
Ashwin’s career in Test cricket has been nothing short of stellar. In 102 Test matches, he has taken a total of 523 wickets. His performance in Asia has been particularly impressive. By reaching 420 wickets, he joins an elite club of bowlers who have taken over 400 wickets in Asia.
Scorecard: India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test
Muttiah Muralitharan, the legendary bowler from Sri Lanka, holds the record for the most Test wickets in Asia. He has an impressive 612 wickets out of his overall 800 wicket haul in the continent. Ashwin and Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have taken more than 400 wickets in Asia.
Next on the list after Muralitharan, Ashwin and Kumble is another Sri Lankan, Ranganath Herath. He has taken 354 Test wickets in Asia. Following him is India’s Harbhajan Singh, with 300 wickets in Asia to his name.
This milestone for Ashwin highlights his consistency and talent in the Test format, especially on home soil and in other Asian countries. The record not only reflects his skill but also his longevity and resilience in the sport.
Most Test wickets in Asia

  • 612 – M Muralidaran
  • 420 – Ravichandran Ashwin*
  • 419 – Anil Kumble
  • 354 – Rangana Herath
  • 300 – Harbhajan Singh





Source link

নাগরপুরে জামায়াতে ইসলামীর কর্মী শিক্ষা শিবির অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে জামায়াতে ইসলামীর কর্মী শিক্ষা শিবির অনুষ্ঠিত
মহানবী (সাঃ) কে কটুক্তি করায় প্রতিবাদে নাগরপুরে তৌহিদী জনতার বিক্ষোভ মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত
মহানবী (সাঃ) কে কটুক্তি করায় প্রতিবাদে নাগরপুরে তৌহিদী জনতার বিক্ষোভ মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত
ভাষা সৈনিক আবদুল গফুরের ইন্তেকালে বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ' শোক
ভাষা সৈনিক আবদুল গফুরের ইন্তেকালে বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ’ শোক
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 27, 2024): Moana 2 Trailer Unveils Her Next Adventure With Maui And New Song We're Back
Latest Entertainment News Live Updates Today (September 27, 2024): Moana 2 Trailer Unveils Her Next Adventure With Maui And New Song We’re Back
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
