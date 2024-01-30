Ravindra Jadeja: ‘Home for next few days’: Injured Ravindra Jadeja at NCA for recovery | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The National Cricket Academy ( NCA ) will be the new ‘home for next few days’ for star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the second Test against England due to an injury.Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury while going for a quick single during the Hyderabad Test against England which India lost by 28 runs.He posted a photo on Instagram featuring the National Cricket Academy, accompanied by a caption: “Home for next few days.”

India suffered a double blow as the middle-order batter KL Rahul will also miss the Vizag Test after he complained of pain in his right quadriceps.

“Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” BCCI said in a statement.

Both Rahul and Jadeja had made significant contributions in the first Test before England staged a remarkable comeback to win the game and go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Jadeja snapped up five wickets and made 87 in the first innings while Rahul scored 86.

The duo’s unavailability adds to the woes of the home side, which was clearly stunned by England’s ‘Bazball’ strategy.

Jadeja, with his exceptional all-round abilities, makes himself almost irreplaceable and Rahul too has been among India’s standout batters across the ODI and Test format since returning from a surgery in September.