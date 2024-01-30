মঙ্গলবার , ৩০ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৬ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ravindra Jadeja: ‘Home for next few days’: Injured Ravindra Jadeja at NCA for recovery | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৩০, ২০২৪ ৬:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
1706616011 photo


NEW DELHI: The National Cricket Academy (NCA) will be the new ‘home for next few days’ for star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the second Test against England due to an injury.
Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury while going for a quick single during the Hyderabad Test against England which India lost by 28 runs.
He posted a photo on Instagram featuring the National Cricket Academy, accompanied by a caption: “Home for next few days.”

Untitled-2

India suffered a double blow as the middle-order batter KL Rahul will also miss the Vizag Test after he complained of pain in his right quadriceps.
“Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” BCCI said in a statement.
Both Rahul and Jadeja had made significant contributions in the first Test before England staged a remarkable comeback to win the game and go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Jadeja snapped up five wickets and made 87 in the first innings while Rahul scored 86.
The duo’s unavailability adds to the woes of the home side, which was clearly stunned by England’s ‘Bazball’ strategy.
Jadeja, with his exceptional all-round abilities, makes himself almost irreplaceable and Rahul too has been among India’s standout batters across the ODI and Test format since returning from a surgery in September.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20240130 WA0008
কাঙ্খিত হুইলচেয়ার পেল জাহের-ফিরোজা দম্পতি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
imrankhan12
আরেক মামলায় ইমরান খানের ১০ বছর কারাদণ্ড
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
CTG Murder
চট্টগ্রামে গৃহবধু খুনের মামলায় ১ জনের মৃত্যুদণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ
1706616011 photo
Ravindra Jadeja: ‘Home for next few days’: Injured Ravindra Jadeja at NCA for recovery | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
facebook meta ecommerce ecommerce barta

ফেসবুকের নতুন নাম ‘মেটা’

 wm Dipu moni 2

‘মুখস্থ নির্ভরতার বদলে নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম হবে আনন্দময়’

 New Project 13 14

বিয়ের ভোজে পরিবেশন করা হল শুধু জল কারণ জানলে হাঁ হয়ে যাবেন, আপনার চোখ কপালে উঠবেইviral wedding where only water was served as food to invited guests – News18 Bangla

 6715572 dse

বড় দরপতনেও বেড়েছে লেনদেন | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 diwali

shopping-2022-festive-season-shopping-how-to-save-money-this-diwali | খরচের হিসেব গুনছেন? এখনও সময় যায়নি, এই টিপস মানলেই দীপাবলি হবে সঞ্চয়ের উৎসব – News18 Bangla

 diabetes 10

আপনার Blood Sugar Level ঠিক আছে তো? বয়স অনুযায়ী সুগার লেভেল কত হলে আপনি 'ফিট'? দেখুন চার্ট

 wm shere bangla

শেকৃবি ও ইউনিভার্সিটি মালয়েশিয়া সারাওয়াকের সমঝোতা স্মারক সই

 wm Mirza Fakhrul 19 Janauary 2023

এতদিন কোথায় ছিলেন?— ‘মায়ের কান্না’র উদ্দেশে ফখরুল

 wm Padma Obaidul Kader 12 June 2022

মুচলেকা দিয়ে পালানোর রাজনীতি বিএনপির: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 wm hdcksc asckasc sckyu

হ্যাচারিতে কাঁকড়া চাষের নতুন পদ্ধতি উদ্ভাবন গবেষকদের