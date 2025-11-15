শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:০৯ অপরাহ্ন
Ravindra Jadeja makes history, joins Ian Botham in elite Test cricket club | Cricket News
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
India’s Ravindra Jadeja (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved a remarkable milestone at Eden Gardens in Kolkata by crossing 4,000 runs in Test cricket during the first Test against South Africa. He became the fourth cricketer in history to accomplish the dual feat of scoring 4,000 runs and taking 300 wickets in Test cricket, joining the elite company of Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, and Daniel Vettori.Jadeja reached this milestone on Day 2 of the match when he scored his 10th run in the 44th over of India’s first innings. He achieved this feat in 87 Tests, making him the second-fastest to reach this landmark after Ian Botham, who did it in 72 Tests.

‘Jadeja has never done gym!’: Former IND strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan

The statistics of the other three cricketers in this elite group are equally impressive. Botham finished his career with 5,200 runs and 383 wickets, while Kapil Dev accumulated 5,248 runs and 434 wickets in 131 matches. Vettori concluded his Test career with 4,531 runs and 362 wickets in 113 matches.Jadeja’s Test career statistics now include six centuries and 27 half-centuries with the bat. His bowling record shows 341 wickets at an average of 25.25, including 15 five-wicket hauls.The match also saw KL Rahul crossing the 4,000-run mark in Test cricket, becoming the 18th Indian to achieve this milestone. Rahul took 3,977 days since his debut to reach this mark, making him the second slowest among Indian batters after Mohinder Amarnath, who took 6,214 days.Rahul’s innings ended at 39 runs off 119 deliveries in the 40th over.Another significant achievement came from Rishabh Pant, who surpassed Virender Sehwag’s record for the most sixes in Tests for India. Pant achieved this feat in the 38th over by hitting Keshav Maharaj for a six over mid-off, taking his total to 91 sixes.





Source link

