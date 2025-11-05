বুধবার, ০৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
This 45 Crore Film Was A Massive Flop At The Box Office – Incurred 99.99% Loss RCB set to be sold, likely to get new owner before March 31, 2026 | Cricket News দেশের স্থিতিশীলতা ও উন্নয়নে ধানের শীষে ভোট দিন : বাচ্চু মোল্লা জাতীয় বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবসের কর্মসূচি বাস্তবায়ন কমিটির আহবায়ক আ ন ম খলিলুর রহমান ইব্রাহিম (ভিপি) সদস্য সচিব ব্যারিস্টার ওবায়দুর রহমান টিপু Raveena Tandon Rejected SRK's Darr As She Felt Uncomfortable, Says 'Swimming Costume Main…' | Bollywood News Natasha Stankovic Raises Temperature In A Stunning Sensuous Photoshoot রাবিতে শিক্ষক-ছাত্রীর সম্পর্ক ঘিরে উত্তেজনা, হুমকির অভিযোগ শিক্ষার্থীদের Gold-plated bat and ball for Richa Ghosh after Women's World Cup glory | Cricket News No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma! BCCI announces India A squad for South Africa series; Ruturaj Gaikwad vice-captain | Cricket News 'মুজিব শতবর্ষে' রাকসু ফান্ড থেকে ১২ লাখ টাকা ব্যয়, ফেরত চান নেতারা
খেলাধুলা

RCB set to be sold, likely to get new owner before March 31, 2026 | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
RCB set to be sold, likely to get new owner before March 31, 2026 | Cricket News


RCB’s Virat Kohli and former cricketers Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers celebrate (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

NEW DELHI: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise looks set to be sold before the start of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. In a letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange, United Spirits Limited (USL) – the Indian arm of Diageo PLC – has stated in line with SEBI disclosure obligations that USL is initiating a strategic review of its investments in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Limited (RCSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.The process will be initiated for both men’s and women’s teams of RCB and USL has further mentioned in the disclosure that it expects the process to conclude by March 31, 2026. Praveen Someshwar, the MD and CEO of USL, has said, “the RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL. However, it is non-core to our alcohol-beverage business.”Someshwar further said that this step is to reinforce USL and Diageo’s commitment to continue reviewing its India enterprise portfolio to enable sustained delivery of long term value to all stakeholders while also keeping RCSPL’s best interest in mind.As of November 2025, the RCB franchise finds itself stuck in the middle of an ugly controversy in the aftermath of an unfortunate stampede which happened outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. The crowd went out of control during the franchise’s maiden IPL title celebrations and the matter snowballed into a political storm.Ever since the incident, it has been highly speculated that USL and Diageo would not be averse to parting with the franchise.Despite winning just one title in the IPL, RCB has been among three of the most valuable IPL franchises largely for two reasons – the presence of Virat Kohli, one of India’s biggest cricket stars and the massive fandom it has managed to create in the last decade. Digitally, RCB has been one of the most actively managed cricketing assets in the country. The franchise has had a good showing in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), too, as they won the 2024 edition.It is further learnt that Diageo and USL have appointed Citibank to work on the entire process.





Gold-plated bat and ball for Richa Ghosh after Women’s World Cup glory | Cricket News

No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma! BCCI announces India A squad for South Africa series; Ruturaj Gaikwad vice-captain | Cricket News

End of the road for Mohammed Shami? Veteran pacer snubbed again for South Africa Tests | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant returns! India name Test squad for South Africa series | Cricket News

Indian team to meet PM Modi Live Updates: World Cup champions to be felicitated today

Sense of humour, knowledge of MS Office among core competencies to become Afghanistan’s cricket head coach | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
