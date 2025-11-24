Real Madrid’s winless streak continues with 2-2 draw at Elche as Jude Bellingham strikes late | Football News

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scored a late equalizer in the 87th minute to secure a 2-2 draw against Elche in Sunday’s Spanish league match, extending Madrid’s winless streak to three games while maintaining their one-point lead over Barcelona in the standings.Madrid had to fight back twice during the match, with Aleix Febas opening the scoring for Elche in the 53rd minute. Dean Huijsen equalized for Madrid in the 78th minute, but Álvaro Rodríguez restored Elche’s lead in the 84th minute before Bellingham’s crucial equalizer three minutes later.The result comes after Madrid’s recent goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league and a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League. Prior to this run, Xabi Alonso’s team had won 13 of their first 14 matches of the season.Vinícius Júnior made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Madrid, while Elche’s Víctor Chust received a red card in stoppage time. Elche, currently in 11th place, has not won in their last six league matches.In other Spanish league action, Atletico Madrid secured their fifth consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Getafe, thanks to an own goal by Domingos Duarte in the 82nd minute. The win extends Atletico’s winning streak since their 4-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League.Veteran midfielder Koke reached a milestone with his 700th appearance for Atletico. The team played without goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who was injured during international duty with Slovenia, and forward Giuliano Simeone.Real Betis, currently in fifth place, drew 1-1 with struggling Girona. Vladyslav Vanat scored for Girona in the 20th minute, with Valentín Gómez equalizing for Betis in the 75th minute. Betis forward Antony was sent off during stoppage time.Last-placed Oviedo and 13th-placed Rayo Vallecano played to a goalless draw. The match saw two red cards, with Oviedo’s Ilyas Chaira dismissed in the 52nd minute and Rayo’s Pathé Ciss sent off in stoppage time.Oviedo’s winless streak has now reached seven matches across all competitions, while Rayo Vallecano has failed to secure a victory in their last three league games.