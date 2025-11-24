সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
Ranbir Kapoor Faces Heat For Eating Non-Veg Amid Sattvic Diet Claim For Ramayana: 'Fire Your PR' | Bollywood News 'There are times we don't get it right': Brendon McCullum breaks silence after England's Ashes disaster in Perth | Cricket News Real Madrid's winless streak continues with 2-2 draw at Elche as Jude Bellingham strikes late | Football News This Shah Rukh Khan Film Scripted Rs 1 Crore Opening Day Record, But Failed To Hold It And Fell Flat At Box Office Salim Khan Turns 90: Top 5 Movies Of The Legendary Screenwriter And Family Life | Movies News India stranded on the 'road' as Marco Jansen and Senuran Muthusamy run rampant | Cricket News Indian spinners failing to turn tide on 'good tracks' | Cricket News Babar Azam draws level with Virat Kohli; matches this record in T20Is as Pakistan crush Zimbabwe | Cricket News 'খালেদা জিয়ার বুকে ইনফেকশন, হার্ট-ফুসফুসও আক্রান্ত' প্রাথমিক প্রার্থী তালিকায় ভিপি ১২ ও জিএস ১১ জন
খেলাধুলা

Real Madrid’s winless streak continues with 2-2 draw at Elche as Jude Bellingham strikes late | Football News

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Real Madrid’s winless streak continues with 2-2 draw at Elche as Jude Bellingham strikes late | Football News


Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scored a late equalizer in the 87th minute to secure a 2-2 draw against Elche in Sunday’s Spanish league match, extending Madrid’s winless streak to three games while maintaining their one-point lead over Barcelona in the standings.Madrid had to fight back twice during the match, with Aleix Febas opening the scoring for Elche in the 53rd minute. Dean Huijsen equalized for Madrid in the 78th minute, but Álvaro Rodríguez restored Elche’s lead in the 84th minute before Bellingham’s crucial equalizer three minutes later.The result comes after Madrid’s recent goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league and a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League. Prior to this run, Xabi Alonso’s team had won 13 of their first 14 matches of the season.Vinícius Júnior made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Madrid, while Elche’s Víctor Chust received a red card in stoppage time. Elche, currently in 11th place, has not won in their last six league matches.In other Spanish league action, Atletico Madrid secured their fifth consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Getafe, thanks to an own goal by Domingos Duarte in the 82nd minute. The win extends Atletico’s winning streak since their 4-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League.Veteran midfielder Koke reached a milestone with his 700th appearance for Atletico. The team played without goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who was injured during international duty with Slovenia, and forward Giuliano Simeone.Real Betis, currently in fifth place, drew 1-1 with struggling Girona. Vladyslav Vanat scored for Girona in the 20th minute, with Valentín Gómez equalizing for Betis in the 75th minute. Betis forward Antony was sent off during stoppage time.Last-placed Oviedo and 13th-placed Rayo Vallecano played to a goalless draw. The match saw two red cards, with Oviedo’s Ilyas Chaira dismissed in the 52nd minute and Rayo’s Pathé Ciss sent off in stoppage time.Oviedo’s winless streak has now reached seven matches across all competitions, while Rayo Vallecano has failed to secure a victory in their last three league games.





