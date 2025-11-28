শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Retained by CSK for IPL 2026, 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre breaks Rohit Sharma’s record, becomes youngest cricketer ever to … | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Retained by CSK for IPL 2026, 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre breaks Rohit Sharma’s record, becomes youngest cricketer ever to … | Cricket News


Ayush Mhatre (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre has set a new record as the youngest cricketer to score centuries in all three formats of professional cricket – first-class, List A and T20. He achieved this milestone with a remarkable 49-ball century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Vidarbha at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.At 18 years and 135 days, Mhatre broke the previous record held by Rohit Sharma, who accomplished this feat at 19 years and 339 days. Unmukt Chand is the third youngest to achieve this milestone at age 20.Mhatre remained unbeaten with 110 runs off 53 balls, leading Mumbai to a seven-wicket victory with 13 balls remaining. His innings included eight fours and seven sixes.In the match, Vidarbha batted first and posted 192/9 in their 20 overs. Their innings featured half-centuries from Atharva Taide and Aman Mokhade.During Mumbai’s chase of 193 runs, Mhatre received valuable support from Shivam Dube, who scored an unbeaten 39 off 19 balls with three sixes and three fours.Mhatre’s explosive batting display made the challenging target look achievable. His partnership with Dube maintained the required momentum throughout the chase.The young batsman’s recent form has earned him significant recognition. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has named him captain of the 15-member India U19 squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup.Chennai Super Kings have also retained Mhatre for the next season of the Indian Premier League, acknowledging his batting acumen.





