রবিবার, ০৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১০ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Richa Ghosh awarded 1 lakh per run scored in Women’s World Cup final; Sourav Ganguly backs her as future India captain | Cricket News ইবিতে জাতিসংঘের জুলাই ফ্যাক্ট-ফাইন্ডিং প্রতিবেদন শীর্ষক সেমিনার Naga Chaitanya Is In Awe Of Wife Sobhita Dhulipala’s Command Over Telugu: ‘She Should Teach Me’ | Telugu Cinema News Akshay Kumar To Be Replaced In Rowdy Rathore 2?; Vijay Varma Opens Up On Battling Severe Depression | Bollywood News Abrar Ahmed’s magic, Saim Ayub’s fireworks seal series win for Pakistan against South Africa | Cricket News নোয়াখালীতে বিএনপি মহাসচিবের বিরুদ্ধে ‘কটূক্তিপূর্ণ বক্তব্যের’ প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল মানবিক মূল্যবোধ ও সমতার চেতনা জাগ্রত করতে হবে: গয়েশ্বর Ranji Trophy: Emotional Musheer Khan slams hundred for Mumbai hours after losing uncle | Cricket News Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Aneet Padda’s Reaction After Shakti Shalini Announcement: ‘She’s Very Excited’ | Bollywood News সংস্কার নয়, এখন প্রয়োজন ‘রিসেট বাটন’: তাসনিম জারা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Richa Ghosh awarded 1 lakh per run scored in Women’s World Cup final; Sourav Ganguly backs her as future India captain | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Richa Ghosh awarded 1 lakh per run scored in Women’s World Cup final; Sourav Ganguly backs her as future India captain | Cricket News


India’s Richa Ghosh (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Bengal’s first World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh received multiple honors at Eden Gardens on Saturday. The ceremony brought together cricket legends Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Siliguri received the Banga Bhushan award and was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police. The West Bengal government also presented her with a gold chain.The Cricket Association of Bengal awarded her Rs 34 lakh, calculated at Rs 1 lakh for each run she scored in the final match. “The World Cup triumph is a special, special win and only Richa can tell us what that feels like. Your career has just begun. Women’s cricket will grow massively in the next four to six years, and there will be more opportunities,” Ganguly said. “I hope you make the most of them and one day, like Jhulan, we’ll stand here and say: ‘Richa — India captain’. You’re just 22… You’ve got time. All blessings and heartiest congratulations.”Richa’s contribution to India’s victory was significant. Batting at number 7, she scored 34 runs off 24 balls, including three fours and two sixes in the final against South Africa. India posted 298 for 7, while South Africa managed only 246 runs.“The role she plays batting lower down the order is very difficult. You get fewer balls but you have to score the most runs. People may remember Jemimah’s 127 not out or Harmanpreet’s 89 in the semifinals, but Richa’s strike rate of 130-plus made the difference. What she’s done so simply is equal in value to Smriti or Harman.”Jhulan Goswami, India’s highest ODI wicket-taker, discovered Richa during Bengal’s 2013 district trials in Siliguri.“In 2013, we were struggling so I suggested for trials in districts. During the under-15 trials in Siliguri, I spotted Richa. I requested the officials to support her. She was so talented at that age, I’d never seen that before. I wanted her to be in the senior team, and the rest is history. Finally, tor haath diye amader World Cup ta aslo — onek onek dhonnobad.”Richa expressed her gratitude and amazement at the reception she received.“It feels like a dream — the way I was received in Siliguri and now here. It’s like living a dream.”She shared insights about her training methods.“When I bat at open nets, I set a target — how many runs I can score in a specific time. That helps me in big matches. They always praise my sixes, so I try for more big hits. It’s about choosing the right ball.”Richa discussed her approach to handling pressure.“I like to take pressure, but I keep myself calm by watching movies and staying away from home. Barite sob theke samne thakbe.”The Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan awards are West Bengal’s highest civilian honors. These awards recognize individuals who excel in various fields including art, culture, literature, public administration, and public service.The ceremony was attended by Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, actor-MP Mimi Chakraborty from North Bengal, and Richa’s parents, Manabendra and Swapna Ghosh.Ganguly presented Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a replica of the ‘Freedom Trophy’ before the India-South Africa Test series opener at Eden Gardens on November 14. He extended an invitation for her to attend the match.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Abrar Ahmed’s magic, Saim Ayub’s fireworks seal series win for Pakistan against South Africa | Cricket News

Abrar Ahmed’s magic, Saim Ayub’s fireworks seal series win for Pakistan against South Africa | Cricket News

Ranji Trophy: Emotional Musheer Khan slams hundred for Mumbai hours after losing uncle | Cricket News

Ranji Trophy: Emotional Musheer Khan slams hundred for Mumbai hours after losing uncle | Cricket News

Shocking revelation! How Shah Rukh Khan saved Cheteshwar Pujara’s career | Cricket News

Shocking revelation! How Shah Rukh Khan saved Cheteshwar Pujara’s career | Cricket News

‘I was preparing …’: Abhishek Sharma reveals planning behind Player of the Series show in Australia | Cricket News

‘I was preparing …’: Abhishek Sharma reveals planning behind Player of the Series show in Australia | Cricket News

‘Still feels just as special every time I see it’: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph | Cricket News

‘Still feels just as special every time I see it’: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s historic Women’s World Cup triumph | Cricket News

Rain washes out Brisbane decider as India seal T20I series 2-1 over Australia | Cricket News

Rain washes out Brisbane decider as India seal T20I series 2-1 over Australia | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST