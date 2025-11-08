Richa Ghosh awarded 1 lakh per run scored in Women’s World Cup final; Sourav Ganguly backs her as future India captain | Cricket News

India’s Richa Ghosh (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Bengal’s first World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh received multiple honors at Eden Gardens on Saturday. The ceremony brought together cricket legends Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Siliguri received the Banga Bhushan award and was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police. The West Bengal government also presented her with a gold chain.The Cricket Association of Bengal awarded her Rs 34 lakh, calculated at Rs 1 lakh for each run she scored in the final match. “The World Cup triumph is a special, special win and only Richa can tell us what that feels like. Your career has just begun. Women’s cricket will grow massively in the next four to six years, and there will be more opportunities,” Ganguly said. “I hope you make the most of them and one day, like Jhulan, we’ll stand here and say: ‘Richa — India captain’. You’re just 22… You’ve got time. All blessings and heartiest congratulations.”Richa’s contribution to India’s victory was significant. Batting at number 7, she scored 34 runs off 24 balls, including three fours and two sixes in the final against South Africa. India posted 298 for 7, while South Africa managed only 246 runs.“The role she plays batting lower down the order is very difficult. You get fewer balls but you have to score the most runs. People may remember Jemimah’s 127 not out or Harmanpreet’s 89 in the semifinals, but Richa’s strike rate of 130-plus made the difference. What she’s done so simply is equal in value to Smriti or Harman.”Jhulan Goswami, India’s highest ODI wicket-taker, discovered Richa during Bengal’s 2013 district trials in Siliguri.“In 2013, we were struggling so I suggested for trials in districts. During the under-15 trials in Siliguri, I spotted Richa. I requested the officials to support her. She was so talented at that age, I’d never seen that before. I wanted her to be in the senior team, and the rest is history. Finally, tor haath diye amader World Cup ta aslo — onek onek dhonnobad.”Richa expressed her gratitude and amazement at the reception she received.“It feels like a dream — the way I was received in Siliguri and now here. It’s like living a dream.”She shared insights about her training methods.“When I bat at open nets, I set a target — how many runs I can score in a specific time. That helps me in big matches. They always praise my sixes, so I try for more big hits. It’s about choosing the right ball.”Richa discussed her approach to handling pressure.“I like to take pressure, but I keep myself calm by watching movies and staying away from home. Barite sob theke samne thakbe.”The Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan awards are West Bengal’s highest civilian honors. These awards recognize individuals who excel in various fields including art, culture, literature, public administration, and public service.The ceremony was attended by Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, actor-MP Mimi Chakraborty from North Bengal, and Richa’s parents, Manabendra and Swapna Ghosh.Ganguly presented Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a replica of the ‘Freedom Trophy’ before the India-South Africa Test series opener at Eden Gardens on November 14. He extended an invitation for her to attend the match.