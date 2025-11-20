Rishabh Pant poised to enter exclusive MS Dhoni club, to become only second wicketkeeper to… | Cricket News

India’s Rishabh Pant (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India head into the second Test against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati knowing that nothing less than a win will keep the series alive. After the heavy defeat in the first Test, the pressure is immense, and much of it rests on Rishabh Pant’s shoulders. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, currently one of India’s most influential Test players, is set to take on a bigger role than ever before. With Shubman Gill unlikely to feature due to the neck spasm he picked up in the opening Test, Pant will step in as captain, marking his debut as India’s Test skipper. This promotion places him alongside one of the greatest names in Indian cricketing history. Once he leads the side out in Guwahati, Pant will become only the second wicketkeeper to captain India in Test cricket, following MS Dhoni, who last led the side in his final Test in 2014. Pant will also enter the record books as India’s 38th Test captain.

The match in Guwahati will also come with a unique change in timing. In most Indian venues, a traditional Test day starts at 9.30am, with lunch and tea breaks following the usual pattern. But Guwahati, sitting on the far eastern edge of the country, sees daylight arrive and disappear earlier than most parts of India. With no daylight saving system in place, the early sunset can squeeze playing hours. To accommodate local conditions, the BCCI has adjusted the schedule for this Test. Play will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual. The opening session will be followed by a shorter tea break instead of lunch, and the longer lunch interval will be pushed to early afternoon, around 1.30pm local time. The rearranged timings are aimed at maximising available daylight and ensuring a full day’s play. With history beckoning for Pant and India fighting to avoid another home setback, the second Test in Guwahati promises high stakes, new challenges and a fresh storyline.