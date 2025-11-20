বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৪৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik Enters The House, Asks Amaal To Stay Away From Tanya Mittal | Television News Steve Smith’s brutal takedown of Monty Panesar’s sandpaper remark: ‘Anyone who thinks…’ | Cricket News Dhanush’s Manager Breaks Silence On Casting Couch Allegations: ‘Fake And Baseless’ | Tamil Cinema News Rishabh Pant poised to enter exclusive MS Dhoni club, to become only second wicketkeeper to… | Cricket News আগামী নির্বাচন জাতির ভাগ্য নির্ধারণ করবে: বুলবুল Anupam Kher Calls Rekha ‘Legend And Icon’, Says ‘There Will Never Be Anybody Like Her’ | Bollywood News তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার পুনর্বহাল, চতুর্দশ সংসদ নির্বাচন থেকে কার্যকর – Corporate Sangbad I’ve only one goal, to play more games: Mayank Yadav | Cricket News Charu Asopa Calls Sushmita Sen ‘Sexy Bua’ In Special Birthday Note: ‘Ziana And I Love You’ | Bollywood News ‘I felt like a champion’: Sanju Samson’s emotional leap into CSK’s iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Rishabh Pant poised to enter exclusive MS Dhoni club, to become only second wicketkeeper to… | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Rishabh Pant poised to enter exclusive MS Dhoni club, to become only second wicketkeeper to… | Cricket News


India’s Rishabh Pant (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India head into the second Test against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati knowing that nothing less than a win will keep the series alive. After the heavy defeat in the first Test, the pressure is immense, and much of it rests on Rishabh Pant’s shoulders. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, currently one of India’s most influential Test players, is set to take on a bigger role than ever before. With Shubman Gill unlikely to feature due to the neck spasm he picked up in the opening Test, Pant will step in as captain, marking his debut as India’s Test skipper. This promotion places him alongside one of the greatest names in Indian cricketing history. Once he leads the side out in Guwahati, Pant will become only the second wicketkeeper to captain India in Test cricket, following MS Dhoni, who last led the side in his final Test in 2014. Pant will also enter the record books as India’s 38th Test captain.

‘When you don’t play well, this is what happens’: Gautam Gambhir reacts to 1st Test defeat, points out what India lacked

The match in Guwahati will also come with a unique change in timing. In most Indian venues, a traditional Test day starts at 9.30am, with lunch and tea breaks following the usual pattern. But Guwahati, sitting on the far eastern edge of the country, sees daylight arrive and disappear earlier than most parts of India. With no daylight saving system in place, the early sunset can squeeze playing hours. To accommodate local conditions, the BCCI has adjusted the schedule for this Test. Play will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual. The opening session will be followed by a shorter tea break instead of lunch, and the longer lunch interval will be pushed to early afternoon, around 1.30pm local time. The rearranged timings are aimed at maximising available daylight and ensuring a full day’s play. With history beckoning for Pant and India fighting to avoid another home setback, the second Test in Guwahati promises high stakes, new challenges and a fresh storyline.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Steve Smith’s brutal takedown of Monty Panesar’s sandpaper remark: ‘Anyone who thinks…’ | Cricket News

Steve Smith’s brutal takedown of Monty Panesar’s sandpaper remark: ‘Anyone who thinks…’ | Cricket News

I’ve only one goal, to play more games: Mayank Yadav | Cricket News

I’ve only one goal, to play more games: Mayank Yadav | Cricket News

‘I felt like a champion’: Sanju Samson’s emotional leap into CSK’s iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News

‘I felt like a champion’: Sanju Samson’s emotional leap into CSK’s iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News

‘Is this team even ready?’: Former India cricketer’s blunt warning after India’s shock slump | Cricket News

‘Is this team even ready?’: Former India cricketer’s blunt warning after India’s shock slump | Cricket News

‘Only designed for this one series’: Ricky Ponting says Bazball was forged for the Ashes fire; compares to England’s 2019 World Cup plan | Cricket News

‘Only designed for this one series’: Ricky Ponting says Bazball was forged for the Ashes fire; compares to England’s 2019 World Cup plan | Cricket News

As Test cricket reaches Guwahati, are India squandering home advantage unlike England, Australia, South Africa? | Cricket News

As Test cricket reaches Guwahati, are India squandering home advantage unlike England, Australia, South Africa? | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST