Rishabh Pant returns! India name Test squad for South Africa series | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant scored 90 runs during the recent India A vs South Africa match. (PTI Photo)

Rishabh Pant has been named in India’s squad for the Test series against South Africa, beginning November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Test is part of a two-match series, which will then go to Guwahati. The wicketkeeper-batter’s inclusion, replacing N Jagadeesan, was decided during a selection meeting on Wednesday, marking his comeback after recovering from a foot fracture sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July.

Inside the last hit! How India trained during their final practice session in Australia

Pant demonstrated his match readiness by leading India A to victory in the first four-day game against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. His performance included a crucial 90-run knock in the second innings, contributing to India A’s successful chase of a 275-run target.The rest of the squad remains the same from the previous assignment for India against the West Indies at home. Several key players from India’s current Test squad are presently engaged in the T20I series in Australia. Test captain Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar will join the Test squad after the conclusion of the five-match T20I series on November 8.Kuldeep Yadav has been released early from the squad following the third T20I in Hobart. This strategic move allows him to prepare for the Test series by participating in India A’s second four-day game against South Africa A, scheduled to begin on November 6.The Test series comprises two matches, with the first Test scheduled in Kolkata from November 14. The second Test will take place in Guwahati from November 22, marking a historic moment as the city hosts its first-ever Test match.India currently hold the third position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 61.90% points. South Africa occupy the fifth position with 50% points, following their recent 1-1 series draw in Pakistan.India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep