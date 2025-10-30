Rishabh Pant shows sharp return; spinners lead India ‘A’ fightback after South Africa ‘A’ start strong | Cricket News

India A captain Rishabh Pant (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

BENGALURU: A strong-at-times breeze, moisture in the air and on the pitch and a green surface prompted India ‘A’ skipper Rishabh Pant to opt to bowl in their four-day match against South Africa ‘A’ on Thursday, but the obvious didn’t happen. Rather than the pacers exploiting what appeared to be ideal conditions, it was the spinners who eventually justified Pant’s decision. Barring an early breakthrough from Anshul Kamboj, who had opener Lesego Senokwane (0) caught at first slip by Ayush Mhatre, he and his new-ball partner Khaleel Ahmed toiled for no reward. Not that they were particularly incisive. Khaleel was wayward, banging it in short and helping the batters pick easy boundaries. Eventually, it was the spinners who turned on the heat at the BCCI Centre of Excellence here, with off-spinner Tanush Kotian finishing the day with figures of 4 for 83. The 27-year-old was the key factor in India ‘A’ fight back as the visiting side ended Day 1 of the first four-day game with 299 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets. In the morning, it didn’t take long for South African’s Jordhan Hermann (71) and Zubayr Hamza (66) to feel at ease in seaming conditions. Early in his innings, Jordan feasted on Khaleel’s short deliveries, finding the mid-on boundary with ease. Kamboj was far more difficult to deal with and was treated with respect. Gurnoor Brar, the first-change bowler also kept things tight. Spin was introduced in the 14th over with Manav Suthar coming in. Jordan and Hamza gauged the situation and then continued undeterred. Hamza tackled spin well, using his feet well to blunt sharp turn. After a few tight overs after lunch, Brar secured the much-needed breakthrough when Hamza’s attempt at an uppercut was taken by Pant. The second wicket partnership between Jordan and Hamza yielded 130 runs. Visiting skipper Ackerman was done in by spin, with Kotian bowling over the wicket. The batter stepped out and miscued to Suthar at midfield. Jordan’s brother Rubin Hermann (54), also helped himself to a half-century before the home team bowlers made the final session count with some quick wickets. Immediately after tea, Suthar struck with Rivaldo Moonswamy, offering an outside edge to Ayush Badoni at first slip. PANT FACTORReturning to action after a three-month injury break, Pant showed no signs of discomfort as he kept wickets throughout the day. Looking leaner and fitter, he seemed as agile as always. Incidentally, Ishan Kishan was called up as cover for N Jagadeesan, who had a freak injury on the eve of the match, when a teammate wearing spikes accidentally stepped on his right hand during training. Brief scores: South Africa ‘A’: 299/9 in 85.2 overs (Jordan Hermann 71, Zubayr Hamza 66, Rubin Hermann 54, Tiaan van Subrayen 46; Manav Suthar 2-62, Tanush Kotian 4-83) vs India ‘A’