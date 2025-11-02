Rishabh Pant’s 90, Anshul Kamboj’s calm finish power India A to epic 3-wicket win over South Africa A | Cricket News

Anshul Kamboj and Manav Suthar helped India A beat South Africa A by three wickets. (Screengrab)

Rishabh Pant-led India A pulled off a thrilling 3-wicket win over South Africa A on the final day of the first unofficial Test at the Centre of Excellence Ground, courtesy an unbeaten 62-run stand between Anshul Kamboj and Manav Suthar that turned the match on its head.Chasing 275, India A were in trouble at 32 for 3 after a fiery opening burst from Tshepo Moreki (2/33) and Okuhle Cele (1/64).A counterattacking 90 from Rishabh Pant, supported by Rajat Patidar (28) and Ayush Badoni (34), steadied the innings, but when both fell on the final morning, South Africa A sniffed victory. That’s when Kamboj (37*) and Suthar (20*) dug deep, guiding India A home with calm heads and clever stroke play.Earlier, South Africa A posted 309 in their first innings, riding on fifties from Jordan Hermann (71), Zubayr Hamza (66) and Rubin Hermann (54), while Tanush Kotian impressed with 4 for 83. In reply, Ayush Mhatre’s 65 helped India A get close to the total before spinner Prenelan Subrayen (5/61) handed the visitors a narrow first-innings lead.Kamboj (3/39) and Kotian (4/26) then combined again to bowl South Africa A out for 199 in their second essay, setting up a tense run chase that ended in India A’s favour by mid-afternoon on Day 4.

Tanush Kotian was adjudged player of the match for his all-round performance.India A lead the two-match series 1-0, with the next game to be played in Mysuru.Brief ScoresSouth Africa A 1st innings : 309 all out; India A 1st innings: 234 all out; South Africa A 2nd innings: 199 all out; India A 2nd Innings: 277 for 7 in 73.1 overs