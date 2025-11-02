Rishabh Pant’s 90, late heroics from Anshul Kamboj and Manav Suthar power India ‘A’ to victory over South Africa ‘A’ | Cricket News

Anshul Kamboj and Manav Suthar return to pavilion after India A win on the last day (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Bengaluru: Still needing 103 with plenty of time left and five wickets in hand, India ‘A’ had their nose ahead when skipper Rishabh Pant was dismissed on 90 on the final day of the first four-day game against South Africa ‘A’. The visitors, though, weren’t about to give in without a fight. After Ayush Badoni (34) fell to leave India at 195/6 chasing 275, South Africa were fired up in a period of the game that ebbed and flowed. Eventually, a counterattacking 62-run (86 balls) eighth-wicket association between Anshul Kamboj (37) and Manav Suthar (20) ensured a three-wicket win for the home side. In a fitting finish to an exciting contest at the BCCI Centre of Excellence here on Sunday, Suthar stepped out and lofted spinner Prenelan Subrayen over mid-on for a boundary to signal the victory. Earlier, Pant, who resumed from his overnight 69, went after the South Africa ‘A’ bowling attack right from the start. He stepped out for a maximum through covers and found the gap between slips and gully for a boundary. With Badoni, Pant, who is returning from a three-month injury lay-off, rotated the strike and kept the fielding side on their toes. Inspired by his captain, Badoni executed a couple of copybook shots that went to the ropes, indicating an early finish. After surviving a close call in the 48th over, Pant perished the next over. He had bludgeoned Tiaan van Vuuren for a boundary and a six and was racing towards a century when he miscued a pull and Lesego Senokwane completed a sharp catch at gully. Badoni, joined by Tanush Kotian, continued the push towards the finish line with positive intent until he pulled a van Vuuren delivery to Tshepo Moreki at deep square leg. The Indian side then wobbled when Kotian, who added 23, perished. However, Suthar and Kamboj ensured no more stutters. The duo was not overly defensive and even flirted with danger a couple of times, but did enough to take the hosts home with more than a session to spare. With the two-match red-ball series being a prelude to the two Test matches between the two nations starting in Kolkata on Nov 14, a new-look team will play the second match starting here on Nov 6. Pant is set to be joined by KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep in the line-up.Brief scores: South Africa ‘A’: 309 & 199 lost to India ‘A’ 234 & 277/7 in 73.1 overs ( Rajat Patidar 28, Rishabh Pant 90, Ayush Badoni 34, Anshul Kamboj 37 n.o.; Tshepo Moreki 2-12, Tiaan van Vuuren 3-56).