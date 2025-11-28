শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:২২ পূর্বাহ্ন
খালেদা জিয়ার স্বাস্থ্যের সর্বশেষ অবস্থা জানাল বিএনপি খালেদা জিয়ার চিকিৎসায় স্বার্থে হাসপাতালে ভিড় না করার আহ্বান বিএনপির খালেদা জিয়ার সব প্যারামিটার নিবিড় পর্যবেক্ষণে: মঈন খান খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখতে হাসপাতালে ফখরুল-খসরু, অবস্থায় উন্নতি নেই অজানা কারণে ১৭তম বিজেএসে বাদ গেলেন গোবিপ্রবির সাদিকুর
Ro-Ko storm loading? Rohit Sharma smashes six, winks at Virat Kohli in Ranchi – See viral pics | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ro-Ko storm loading? Rohit Sharma smashes six, winks at Virat Kohli in Ranchi – See viral pics | Cricket News


Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Excitement is rising ahead of the opening ODI of the three-match India–South Africa series, which begins in Ranchi on Sunday. The reason is clear — two modern-day greats, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are set to return to action. Fans have already begun gathering in large numbers, eager for a glimpse of the superstar duo as India prepares for a crucial white-ball contest.Rohit and Kohli were last seen during India’s tour of Australia. With both now ready to step back onto the field, expectations are soaring. The focus will firmly be on them, and fans will hope their performances do the talking this time.

Morne Morkel Press Conference: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma set for 2027 WC, Shreyas Iyer Update & More

Their intensity during practice has already grabbed attention. The two senior cricketers trained with full commitment, exchanging light-hearted moments, high fives and smiles throughout the session.One clip that quickly went viral showed Rohit smashing a six off a net bowler, then casually walking down the pitch and flashing a playful wink and smile at Kohli as he stepped in for his turn. The two shared a laugh — a moment that reflected their ease, camaraderie and competitive drive.

This ODI series carries extra weight following India’s disappointing 2-0 Test loss to South Africa at home. A strong showing in the 50-over format will be crucial in lifting morale and restoring momentum for the Men in Blue.

Both Rohit and Kohli retired from Test and T20I cricket earlier this year, choosing to focus solely on ODIs. Their vast experience and leadership continue to be vital, and selectors have shown full faith by including them for this important series.

With Ranchi gearing up, expectations are sky-high. Fans await nothing less than fireworks from two icons who have defined an era of Indian cricket — and now look ready to script another memorable chapter.The ODIs will be held on November 30 in Ranchi, December 3 in Raipur, and December 6 in Visakhapatnam.





