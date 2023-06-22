বৃহস্পতিবার , ২২ জুন ২০২৩ | ৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Roger Federer hails ‘unbelievable’ Novak Djokovic but ‘hard to say’ who’s greatest | Tennis News

জুন ২২, ২০২৩ ৬:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1687395056 photo


NEW DELHI: Roger Federer on Wednesday expressed his awe at Novak Djokovic‘s remarkable accomplishment of winning his 23rd Grand Slam title, describing it as “unbelievable.” However, Federer refrained from bestowing upon his long-standing rival the title of the greatest player of all time.
“I think what Novak has done is unbelievable,” said Federer, who racked up 20 Grand Slams before he retired last year.
Earlier this month in Paris, Djokovic claimed his third French Open title, surpassing Rafael Nadal, a formidable 22-time major champion, in a thrilling victory.
Federer, 41, speaking at the Halle grass-court tournament on Wednesday, admitted however it was “hard to say” who was best player of all time.

MOST MEN’S GRAND SLAM SINGLES TITLES(1)

“The whole matter is difficult to answer,” said Federer. “I asked a friend, what is more difficult, winning Wimbledon at 17, like Boris Becker, or the French Open at 36 like Novak?”
“I don’t know. It’s a great time to be a tennis fan but also a player,” added the Swiss great who was guest of honour in Halle for ‘Roger Federer Day’.
“It means a lot to me,” Federer said of his return to Halle, where he won a record 10 singles titles.
“Of course I’m overjoyed. I was able to shape this tournament myself with so many victories. It feels like a home away from home.”
Federer spent over an hour signing autographs and posing for selfies on centre court in the sun but said he did not miss being in the heat of the action.
“Of course, you want to experience that again. But as long as you know your body cannot do it at this level, you don’t feel the need to be out on the court,” he said.
(With AFP Inputs)





