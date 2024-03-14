বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৪ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৩০শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Rohit Sharma: ‘I would have given Rohit…’: Yuvraj Singh on Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৪, ২০২৪ ১২:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
1710399025 photo



msid 108485331,imgsize 80068

NEW DELHI: Legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh has weighed in on the Mumbai Indians‘ (MI) decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain for the IPL 2024 season, expressing his opinion that he would have given Rohit one more year at the helm.
Speaking on Star Sports, Yuvraj emphasized the significance of Rohit’s leadership credentials, citing his track record of five IPL titles as captain. He suggested that while bringing in Hardik Pandya as a leader was a strategic move, he would have preferred to see Rohit continue as captain for another season, with Hardik serving as his deputy.

“Rohit Sharma is a 5-time IPL winner as a captain. Removing him is a big decision. I would have gotten someone in, like they brought Hardik (Pandya), but I still would have given Rohit one more season and let Hardik be the vice captain and see how the whole franchise works,” said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj acknowledged the need for franchises to consider the future, but stressed the value Rohit brings to the team, both as a leader and a player for India. He highlighted the challenge of managing a powerhouse franchise like MI, where expectations are always sky-high.

“I understand from the franchise’s point of view, they have to see the future of the franchise. But then again, Rohit is captaining India and still playing well, so it’s a big decision,” added Yuvraj.

While acknowledging Hardik Pandya’s talent, Yuvraj cautioned that leading a team like MI would pose different challenges compared to his previous stint with Gujarat Titans. He emphasized the weight of expectations that come with leading a team of MI’s stature, given their illustrious history in the IPL.
“In terms of talent, yes, he has great talent. Being captain of Gujarat will be different from being captain of Mumbai. Expectations are a lot. Mumbai Indians have been a big side,” Yuvraj remarked.

IPL 2024 auction BIG UPDATE: Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians, Shubnam Gill becomes Gujarat Titans Captain





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

কর্ণফুলীর তীরে ‘আধিপত্যের বিরোধে’ সংঘর্ষে যুবক নিহত
কর্ণফুলীর তীরে ‘আধিপত্যের বিরোধে’ সংঘর্ষে যুবক নিহত
বাংলাদেশ
1710399025 photo
Rohit Sharma: ‘I would have given Rohit…’: Yuvraj Singh on Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 20 2024 03 372786e26ec6c259436f02e3eb10680a
Actor Amol Parashar Recalls His Character Of Chitvan Sharma In Tripling, Calls Him Trendsetter
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
অনুমোদিত মূলধন বাড়াবে ইউসিবি | ডিএমপি নিউজ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
shopno s ecommerce ecommerce barta

“দ্য এশিয়া মার্কেটিং এক্সিলেন্স অ্যাওয়ার্ড” জিতল সুপারশপ স্বপ্ন

 1625038209 pjimage 3 15

Malaika Arora Receives Covid Vaccine Wearing Sports Bra, Gets Trolled

 anisul huque

[১] টরন্টোয় লেখক আড্ডায় আনিসুল হক: নতুন প্রজন্ম নিয়ে প্রচণ্ড আশাবাদী  

 1684191601 photo

GT vs SRH Highlights: Ton-up Shubman Gill, pacers star as Gujarat Titans brush aside Sunrisers Hyderabad to seal play-off berth | Cricket News

 1629883632 photo

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 12 member Indian contingent, including Devendra Jhajharia, departs for Games | Tokyo Paralympics News

 world day of war orphans 2022

History, Significance and All You Need to Know

 IMG 20230920 WA0005

টাঙ্গাইলের ভূঞাপুরে পরকীয়া প্রেমিককে ডেকে এনে হত্যার অভিযোগ

 1637627849 photo

Suryakumar Yadav added to Team India for Kanpur Test | Cricket News

 wm Kumari Puja

অশুভ-অন্যায়ের বিরুদ্ধে শুদ্ধতার আবাহনে ‘কুমারী পূজা’

 1628500072 studio project 6

Natural Room Fresheners To Eliminate Odour And Make Your Home Smell Divine