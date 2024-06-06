Rohit Sharma plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: India captain Rohit Sharma scored 52 runs before retiring due to an arm injury during the team’s opening match of the T20 World Cup against Ireland in New York on Wednesday.

Despite the injury, Rohit reassured fans that it was not a serious concern. India secured a commanding eight-wicket victory in the match.

The Indian bowling unit put on a stellar performance, restricting Ireland to a mere 97 runs. Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm fast bowler, set the tone by claiming two wickets in the third over, leaving Ireland reeling at 9-2 after Sharma had won the toss and elected to field.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya further dented Ireland’s hopes by taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries, finishing with impressive figures of 3-27.

However, it was Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show, conceding only six runs in his spell and picking up two wickets, earning him the player of the match award for his outstanding bowling display.

“Just a little sore,” said Rohit at the presentation ceremony. “New ground, new venue, wanted to see what’s it like to play on. I don’t think the pitch settled down, there was enough there for the bowlers.”

Ireland, dismissed for a paltry 96, required flawless fielding to have any chance of causing an upset against India.

However, in the first over of India’s innings, Rohit Sharma, on just two runs, was dropped at second slip by Andrew Balbirnie off the bowling of Mark Adair.

Adair managed to remove Virat Kohli for a single run, caught at deep third man, but India had already taken control of the match. The 2013 Champions Trophy winners were determined to begin their campaign for a major title with a dominant performance in Group A.

Rohit capitalized on Ireland’s missed opportunity, smashing 52 off just 37 balls, including four boundaries and three impressive sixes. He shared a partnership of 54 runs with Rishabh Pant, setting the foundation for India’s commanding victory.

Returning to international cricket after a horrific car crash in December 2022, the wicketkeeper finished unbeaten on 36, sealing the match with a flamboyant reverse-scooped six off Barry McCarthy as India won with nearly eight overs to spare.

Rohit, however, was not alongside him at the end, having been struck on the arm by Josh Little earlier in the match. Despite the injury, Rohit managed to hit the next two balls from the paceman for resounding sixes.

India, the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup champions, had all but secured victory by dismissing Ireland cheaply on a drop-in pitch with variable bounce at the Long Island ground built specially for the tournament, which proved tough for batting.

India’s joy was tempered by the thought that they too might have to bat first on a similar surface when they return to the ground on Sunday to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the showpiece match of the group phase.

“I don’t know what to expect against Pakistan, we will prepare like the conditions are going to be like that,” said Rohit.

Bumrah, however, had few qualms, with the fast bowler saying: “Coming from India, when you see the ball seaming around (here), I would never complain when there’s help for the bowlers.”

Only four Ireland batsmen reached double figures, Gareth Delany top-scoring with 26 before he was run out as the innings ended in the 16th over.

“A tough one,” said Ireland captain Paul Stirling. “The toss played a really important part in overcast conditions and then the pitch offered all sorts.

“We weren’t quite up to that challenge and India bowled really well to put us under pressure.”

(With AFP inputs)









