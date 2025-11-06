শুক্রবার, ০৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
সাবেক মন্ত্রী আবুল হাসান মাহমুদ আলী আর নেই Renowned Singer, Veteran Female Actor Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away Aged 71 | Movies News Kolkata International Film Festival 2025 To Kick Off With Uttam Kumar-Suchitra Sen’s Saptapadi | Regional Cinema News 2nd ODI: South Africa thrash Pakistan to level series 1-1; Quinton de Kock smashes 123 in dominant chase | Cricket News চীনের ওপর কৌশলগত নজরদারি যুক্তরাষ্ট্রসহ ৩ দেশের Rohit Sharma turns prankster, surprises former India pacer – Watch | Cricket News ‘জামায়াতের এমপিরা সরকারি প্লট ও বিনা ট্যাক্সের গাড়ি ব্যবহার করবে না’ বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের কমিশন গঠনে ৫ দফা প্রস্তাব শিক্ষার্থীদের মার্কিন কংগ্রেস থেকে অবসর নিচ্ছেন ন্যান্সি পেলোসি ডাল মিলকে ২ লাখ টাকা জড়িমানা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Rohit Sharma turns prankster, surprises former India pacer – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৮ সময় দেখুন
Rohit Sharma turns prankster, surprises former India pacer – Watch | Cricket News


Rohit Sharma turns prankster (Screengrab)

Rohit Sharma, who has already stepped away from Test and T20 International cricket, has been active on social media while spending time with his loved ones in recent months.The former India captain shared an entertaining video on his Instagram account on Thursday, featuring a prank involving a pen. The video begins with one of Rohit’s friends requesting an autograph and offering him a pen.

Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking knock vs Virat Kohli’s duck | India vs Australia 2nd ODI

“Ro, can you give me an autograph?” He says, as seen in the viral video.Rohit inspects the pen carefully before revealing his intentions: “This is not a pen. Do you know what’s wrong with this? I’ll tell you now.”“I’ll use this on someone. Someone who is very, very special,” he adds.When one of his friends attempts to use the pen, he receives an electric shock, causing Rohit to laugh heartily.“What happened?” His friend responds, “Hey, that’s what’s in it—shock.”Watch the viral video here: The video then shows Rohit entering a gym, with Mumbai cricketers Shardul Thakur and Dhawal Kulkarni exercising.In a mischievous turn of events, Rohit hands the shock pen to Dhawal Kulkarni, asking for his autograph.Kulkarni, a former India pacer, experiences an electric shock when trying to use the pen.After Rohit says something to him, Kulkarni clicks the pen again, receiving another shock, much to Rohit’s amusement.On the field, Rohit Sharma is scheduled to return to cricket action in the upcoming ODI matches against South Africa, which will be played on home soil.The shared video has gained significant attention on social media platforms, adding to Rohit’s collection of viral content from recent months.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
2nd ODI: South Africa thrash Pakistan to level series 1-1; Quinton de Kock smashes 123 in dominant chase | Cricket News

2nd ODI: South Africa thrash Pakistan to level series 1-1; Quinton de Kock smashes 123 in dominant chase | Cricket News

2nd T20I: West Indies smash multiple records, yet lose against New Zealand | Cricket News

2nd T20I: West Indies smash multiple records, yet lose against New Zealand | Cricket News

‘Greatest of all time’: Steve Waugh hails Virat Kohli as once-in-a-generation ODI legend | Cricket News

‘Greatest of all time’: Steve Waugh hails Virat Kohli as once-in-a-generation ODI legend | Cricket News

Chess World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi outsmarts 12-year-old prodigy Faustino Oro | Chess News

Chess World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi outsmarts 12-year-old prodigy Faustino Oro | Chess News

Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 132 stands tall as India ‘A’ bowled out for 255 vs South Africa ‘A’ | Cricket News

Dhruv Jurel’s unbeaten 132 stands tall as India ‘A’ bowled out for 255 vs South Africa ‘A’ | Cricket News

WPL Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma among big names retained; Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma released ahead of mega auction | Cricket News

WPL Retentions: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma among big names retained; Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma released ahead of mega auction | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
দ্রুত ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচনের দাবিতে বাকৃবিতে মতবিনিময় সভা
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সাক্ষাৎ চায় জামায়াত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST