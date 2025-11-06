Rohit Sharma turns prankster, surprises former India pacer – Watch | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma turns prankster (Screengrab)

Rohit Sharma, who has already stepped away from Test and T20 International cricket, has been active on social media while spending time with his loved ones in recent months.The former India captain shared an entertaining video on his Instagram account on Thursday, featuring a prank involving a pen. The video begins with one of Rohit’s friends requesting an autograph and offering him a pen.

“Ro, can you give me an autograph?” He says, as seen in the viral video.Rohit inspects the pen carefully before revealing his intentions: “This is not a pen. Do you know what’s wrong with this? I’ll tell you now.”“I’ll use this on someone. Someone who is very, very special,” he adds.When one of his friends attempts to use the pen, he receives an electric shock, causing Rohit to laugh heartily.“What happened?” His friend responds, “Hey, that’s what’s in it—shock.”Watch the viral video here: The video then shows Rohit entering a gym, with Mumbai cricketers Shardul Thakur and Dhawal Kulkarni exercising.In a mischievous turn of events, Rohit hands the shock pen to Dhawal Kulkarni, asking for his autograph.Kulkarni, a former India pacer, experiences an electric shock when trying to use the pen.After Rohit says something to him, Kulkarni clicks the pen again, receiving another shock, much to Rohit’s amusement.On the field, Rohit Sharma is scheduled to return to cricket action in the upcoming ODI matches against South Africa, which will be played on home soil.The shared video has gained significant attention on social media platforms, adding to Rohit’s collection of viral content from recent months.