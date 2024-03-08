শুক্রবার , ৮ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৪শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Rohit Sharma: Watch: Rohit Sharma puts Sarfaraz Khan in desired fielding position, ensuing laughter all round | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৮, ২০২৪ ১২:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: In a moment of camaraderie and light-heartedness amidst the tense atmosphere of the fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala, captain Rohit Sharma, assuming a mentorship role, playfully adjusted the fielding positions of Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal after a DRS (Decision Review System) drama unfolded earlier in the match.
As one of the senior-most members of the squad, Rohit has shouldered the responsibilities of guiding a relatively inexperienced Indian team through the ongoing series against England.
On Thursday, during the 39th over of the match, Rohit Sharma, known for his affable demeanor, was captured on camera demonstrating fielding positions to Sarfaraz and Yashasvi in a lighthearted manner, eliciting laughter from the young players.The incident occurred shortly after a DRS controversy in the 26th over of the innings, where confusion ensued over India’s missed opportunity to dismiss Zak Crawley early in his innings. Despite Sarfaraz Khan’s enthusiastic appeal following what seemed like a catch, Rohit, after consulting with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, opted not to review the decision. However, replays later confirmed that there was indeed an edge, prompting a light-hearted exchange between Rohit and Sarfaraz.
WATCH:

In the 39th over, when Jonny Bairstow took guard against Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit, wanting a fielder closer on the leg side, playfully adjusted Sarfaraz Khan’s fielding position, moving him to a finer position between leg slip and short leg.
Demonstrating his trademark camaraderie, Rohit called Sarfaraz, lifted him up, and then placed him in the desired position before marking it with his shoe. Similar treatment was extended to Yashasvi, further adding to the jovial atmosphere on the field.
Despite the on-field challenges and occasional moments of controversy, Rohit’s ability to maintain a sense of camaraderie and light-heartedness reflects his invaluable role as a mentor and captain for the Indian team.





