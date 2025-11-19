বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:২৪ অপরাহ্ন
Rohit Sharma’s reign ends! Daryl Mitchell becomes World No.1 ODI batter; second New Zealander ever to achieve the feat | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Rohit Sharma’s reign ends! Daryl Mitchell becomes World No.1 ODI batter; second New Zealander ever to achieve the feat | Cricket News


Rohit Sharma and Daryl Mitchell

NEW DELHI: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell has ended Rohit Sharma’s tenure at the top of the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, becoming only the second New Zealander in history to claim the No.1 spot. Mitchell’s rise comes on the back of a superb century against the West Indies in the opening ODI of their ongoing series, his seventh ton in the format, which propelled him past Rohit and into the premier position for the first time in his career.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The achievement places Mitchell alongside Kiwi great Glenn Turner, the only other New Zealander to hold the top ODI batting rank back in 1979. While celebrated names such as Martin Crowe, Andrew Jones, Roger Twose, Nathan Astle, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, and Ross Taylor all spent time within the top five over their glittering careers, none — until Mitchell — had matched Turner’s feat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar interview: On art of swing, workload management, fast bowlers injuries and more

Mitchell’s ascent comes amid several notable changes across formats. Pakistan, fresh from a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka, saw multiple players climb the ODI lists. Mohammad Rizwan moved up five spots to joint 22nd, while Fakhar Zaman gained five places to equal 26th among batters. In the bowling charts, Abrar Ahmed surged 11 places to ninth and Haris Rauf jumped to 23rd, though Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to hold the top position.

Poll

Has Daryl Mitchell’s performance surprised you with his rise to the top of the ODI rankings?

The conclusion of the first India–South Africa Test in Kolkata triggered a shake-up in the Test rankings too. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma broke into the top five Test batters for the first time after his composed 55 in the second innings. India skipper Shubman Gill moved two spots to 11th despite being hampered by injury during the match. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto climbed to joint 34th following his century against Ireland, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy leapt 19 spots to 74th after scoring his second Test ton.In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah retained his position as the No.1 Test bowler following a six-wicket match haul at Eden Gardens. Kuldeep Yadav rose two places to a career-best 13th, while Ravindra Jadeja climbed to 15th. South Africa’s Marco Jansen improved to 11th and also moved to fifth in Test all-rounders, with Simon Harmer gaining 20 spots to 24th.New Zealand enjoyed further success in T20Is as Tim Robinson (15th), Devon Conway (48th), and Jacob Duffy (second among bowlers) all made gains. Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz also impressed, rising to 27th in T20I bowling and eighth among all-rounders after a standout performance against Zimbabwe.





