‘RR gave me my first platform’ – Ravindra Jadeja reveals why his reunion with Rajasthan Royals is special | Cricket News

Ravindra Jadeja (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England’s Sam Curran have joined Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League retention deadline, while Sanju Samson moves to CSK in a significant player trade. Jadeja, who returns to RR after 17 years for Rs 14 crore, was part of the franchise’s title-winning campaign in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy.For Jadeja, the move represents a homecoming to where his IPL journey began. He has been with CSK since 2012, except during the team’s suspension in 2016 and 2017.

Rajasthan Royals trade, releases, IPL squad retention: Crucial auction for Sanju Samson-less RR

“Rajasthan Royals gave me my first platform and my first taste of victory. Coming back feels special — it’s not just a team for me, it’s home. Rajasthan Royals is where I won my first IPL, and I hope to win more with this current group of players,” Jadeja said in a franchise statement.Sam Curran joins RR for Rs 2.4 crore, making it his third IPL team after stints with CSK and Punjab Kings.“Jadeja’s return is deeply special for everyone connected to the Royals. He was part of our foundation years and to welcome him back now as one of the game’s most complete players is incredibly meaningful. Alongside Sam Curran, whose competitiveness and all-round quality strengthen our group, this marks a new and exciting chapter for the franchise,” said Manoj Badale, RR’s lead owner.Kumar Sangakkara , RR’s Director of Cricket, expressed his thoughts on the new signings: “Jadeja coming back to the Royals is incredibly special for all of us. He understands the franchise and the fans, having been part of RR’s IPL-winning campaign. Over the years, he has grown into a player who can influence the game in every department. His experience, composure, and competitive edge will add immense value to our group. Sam brings a different but equally important dimension. He’s fearless, adaptable, and thrives in pressure situations with both bat and ball. Together, Jadeja and Sam give us balance, leadership, and the kind of match-winning depth we want as we build for the future.”Sanju Samson’s departure to CSK for Rs 18 crore ends his 11-year association with RR, where he had become one of the team’s most influential figures.“Sanju’s journey with the Royals has been remarkable. I’ve seen him grow not just as a player, but as a leader who always put the team first and carried himself with calmness and integrity. He has given everything to this franchise, and we are deeply grateful for the role he has played in shaping our culture and standards. We respect his decision and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career,” Sangakkara stated.“Sanju was with us at trials when he was just 17 years old, went on to become one of our youngest captains of RR and since then, he has been an integral part of the Royals family for more than a decade, continuing to inspire everyone around him. His chapter with us has been one of belief, brilliance, and heart. Sanju has been an exceptional ambassador of our values, and we thank him for everything he has done for the Royals family,” Badale added.In other moves, RR traded Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore, while South African wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira returns to the franchise after being traded by DC for Rs 1 crore.“Donovan brings a mix of power-hitting and game awareness. He understands our environment and he fits the brand of cricket we want to play. We’re delighted to have him back. At the same time, we thank Nitish for his contributions and wish him the very best,” said Sangakkara.Ferreira expressed his enthusiasm about returning to RR: “It feels great to return to a familiar environment. I’ve had a good chat with Kumar and I’m looking forward to playing my role for the Royals.”