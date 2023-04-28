RR vs CSK Highlights: Rajasthan beat Chennai to go top of the table | Cricket News

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

NEW DELHI: Yashasvi Jaiswal cracked a magnificent 77 before spinners Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin set up Rajasthan Royals ‘ emphatic 32-run win over Chennai Super Kings in the reverse fixture of the IPL 2023 on Thursday.With this win, Royals moved to the top of the IPL table while CSK dropped down to third.On the back of brilliant batting performances, Royals posted 202/5 – a highest ever IPL total at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur – in their 200th IPL match after opting to bat.Jaiswal (77 off 43) continued his rich form with his third fifty of the tournament and the superb cameos at the end from Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) and Devdutt Padikkal (27* off 13) helped Royals put on mammoth total on the boardZampa (3/22 in 3 overs) and Ashwin (2/35) then shared five wickets between them to restrict CSK to 170 for 6 despite Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) and Shivam Dube’s (52) best efforts.

In contrast to RR, CSK openers found the going tough before Gaikwad, who was dropped on four, broke the shackles and hit Jason Holder (0/49) for a four over mid on before cracking a six over deep backward square leg in the fourth over.

RR skipper Sanju Samson intensified the pressure by bowling spin from both ends and the move paid dividends.

Devon Conway (8) continued to struggle and with the required run rate increasing he was forced to hit a Zampa delivery flat to Sandeep Sharma at mid off.

Unperturbed by the wicket, Gaikwad kept stealing boundaries every over to keep the scoreboard ticking before Zampa struck once again to get rid of the dangerman.

CSK were 72 for two at the halfway mark.

Ashwin (2/35) then snared the wickets Ajinkya Rahane (15) and “Impact Player” Ambati Rayudu (0) to further dent CSK’s chances.

But Dube had different plans. He upped the ante, hitting some much-needed sixes to give CSK a glimmer of hope.

The all-rounder brought his third consecutive half century with the help of four sixes and two fours. However, he couldn’t take his side over the line.

Earlier opening the innings, Jaiswal started on an aggressive note, hitting boundaries all around the ground.

He targeted Akash Singh (0/32), hitting three fours in the very first over. The youngster hit the first ball of the match wide over cover and then sent the next two to deep extra cover and deep midwicket for the same result.

The Rajasthan opener then went on to collect 18 runs off Singh’s second over. Jaiswal sent the ball to the boundary three times and also launched one for a six over long on.

With Tushar Deshpande (2/42) and Singh being punished, CSK skipper MS Dhoni introduced spin in the form of Maheesh Theekshana (1/24), who bowled a good opening spell.

Jaiswal, however, raced to his half century in 26 balls.

Jos Buttler too joined the party, hitting a few boundaries. Together the two stitched an 86-run opening stand before the Englishman’s sedate 27-run knock was brought to an end by Ravindra Jadeja (1/32).

The CSK bowlers were able to restrict the boundaries after the wicket and then fashioned a mini batting collapse.

Returning for his second spell, Deshpande dismissed skipper Sanju Samson (17) and also got the prized wicket of Jaiswal, who was batting with aplomb, in the 14th over.

Theekshana then returned to send the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer (8) packing.

Padikkl and Jurel then added added 48 runs towards the fag of the innings.

(With PTI Inputs)

