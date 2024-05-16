RR vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Highlights: All-round Sam Curran helps Punjab Kings hand Rajasthan Royals their fourth straight defeat | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Captain Sam Curran led the charge with a well-paced fifty and two crucial wickets, guiding Punjab Kings to a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL encounter on Wednesday.Despite a modest target of 145, the Kings faced a challenge on a sluggish track. However, Curran’s composed innings of 63 not out off 41 balls, comprising five boundaries and three sixes, steered his team to their fifth win of the season, reaching 145/5 in 18.5 overs.Curran found a capable ally in Jitesh Sharma (22 off 20 balls), with whom he shared a fluent 63-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Despite suffering their fourth consecutive defeat, Rajasthan Royals maintained their second position on the table with 16 points, securing a spot in the playoffs.

Punjab Kings’ chase started on shaky ground as Prabhsimran Singh fell in the first over to Trent Boult. The team faced further setbacks when an impressive Avesh Khan (2/28) claimed two wickets in the fifth over.

The right-arm pacer first plucked the important wicket of Rilee Rossouw, who played some strong shots in his 13-ball 22, and then jettisoned in-form Shashank Singh for a two-ball naught.

Shashank failed to connect a fuller, straighter one from Avesh while attempting a flick, and the 141 kmph delivery thudded on his bat. Shashank did not even bother to use DRS as he walked away.

Punjab gained some ground through the alliance between Curran and Jitesh, who smoked R Ashwin for two sixes.

Curran too gave a dose of punishment to the veteran offie, lofting him for a wonderful six over extra cover.

But the blossoming stand was snapped by Yuzvendra Chahal (2/31), leaving PBKS at 111 for five in the 16th over.

However, Curran and Ashutosh Sharma (17 not out, 11 balls) knocked off the remaining runs without further drama.

Earlier, despite a well-tuned 48 from local hero Riyan Parag, RR struggled against an array of accurate bowlers on a rather slow pitch, meandering to a sub-par 144 for nine.

R Ashwin (28, 19b, 3×4, 1×6) and Parag (48, 34, 6×4) tried to accelerate during their 50-run stand for the fourth wicket but it could only bring in a temporary momentum for RR.

In fact, lethargy had set in very early in the Rajasthan innings after the early loss of Jaiswal, who chopped a Curran (2/24) delivery back on to his stumps.

Sanju Samson (18), who went past 500-run in a season for the first time in his IPL career, and Tom-Kohler Cadmore (18, 23b) stitched 36 runs for the second wicket but took six overs for it.

But with Curran and Arshdeep finding a hint of swing and maintaining a good line, scoring was not an easy proposition for the RR batters.

Eventually, Samson, who tried a hopping cut off pacer Nathan Ellis, gave a simple catch to Rahul Chahar at point in the seventh over.

Cadmore too returned to the dugout in the next over, as his almighty heave off leg-spinner Chahar (2/26) could not progress beyond Jitesh in the deep.

Those twin dismissals actually paved the way for the best phase in the Royals’ innings as Ashwin and Parag pressed their foot on the right pedal.

Ashwin displayed his batting skills, smashing Chahar for 17 runs in the 12th over that included a sequence of 6, 4, 4 and the first four was a stunning reverse scoop over backward point.

But he could not further extend his innings, lofting Arshdeep to Shashank.

Parag, usually a free-flowing batter, had to curb his flair in front of a hugely adoring home crowd because of the regular fall of wickets at the other end.

But a late cut off Curran that sped to third man stood as a testament of his ability and timing as he also moved past the 500-run mark for the season, before getting trapped in front of the wicket by Harshal Patel.

However, apart from conquering those little peaks the RR batters failed to slip into the top gear consistently.

(With inputs from PTI)