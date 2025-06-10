Ruturaj Gaikwad to play for Sachin Tendulkar’s former team in England | Cricket News

Ruturaj Gaikwad (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings captain and prolific opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has signed up with Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the remainder of the season, where he will take part in both the County Championship and the One-Day Cup. Notably, batting great Sachin Tendulkar also once represented Yorkshire, making Gaikwad the latest Indian to don the club’s colours.Currently in England with the India A team, Gaikwad is set to become the first-ever player from Maharashtra to feature in county cricket.“The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to announce the overseas signing of Gaikwad,” Yorkshire CCC stated on Tuesday.The 28-year-old, who has represented India in six ODIs and 23 T20Is, will link up with the Yorkshire squad ahead of their Rothesay County Championship fixture against Surrey at Scarborough in July and will remain with the side for the rest of the season.He will also be available for selection in the Metro Bank One Day Cup.The right-handed batter, known for his flexibility in the top order, said, “I’m excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire.“I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware.”Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath said: “I’m extremely pleased to see Ruturaj sign with us for the second half of the season. He is a very accomplished cricketer with a natural all-round game that is well suited to the cricket we want to play.“Ruturaj will give us some extra solidity in our batting lineup whilst having that ability to score quick runs when required. He’s an exciting talent and one I know is highly rated across the game.”Gavin Hamilton, General Manager of Cricket, added: “Ruturaj has a proven record in all formats and is a multi-faceted cricketer that will strengthen us greatly in the second half of the season.“Everyone at Yorkshire CCC is excited by Ruturaj’s signing and we look forward to welcoming him in July.”